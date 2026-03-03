❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy talks casting his "acting hero" in the film – as writer reveals how this impacted villainous role
There are several new cast members alongside the familiar faces in the big-screen instalment of the Shelby saga.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 3 March 2026 at 2:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad