The highly anticipated film sequel to Peaky Blinders, subtitled The Immortal Man, is now out in cinemas ahead of its Netflix release later this month – and an early critics' consensus has been revealed.

Ad

An early set of reviews were released on Thursday 5 March, with 28 currently logged by Rotten Tomatoes. While more will no doubt follow, and could therefore shift the result dramatically, the Tomatometer score is currently sitting at 93%.

This means that 93% of the reviews currently accounted for gave the film an assessment which skews positive, as opposed to just seven that skew negative.

This will no doubt make fans even more excited as they head out to the cinema over the weekend, or as they wait to see the film on Netflix when it releases on 20 March.

In his three-star review for Radio Times, Terry Staunton wrote that "the switch from a small-screen six-hour narrative arc to a cinema release one-third of the length inevitably results in incident and characterisation being truncated".

However, he added that "[writer Steven] Knight and [director Tom] Harper manage to construct a robust story that doesn’t necessarily require viewers to have deep knowledge of the Peaky Blinders’ past".

Watch trailer

The synopsis for the film reads: "Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

"With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…"

A number of the stars from the BBC series, including Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle and Steven Graham have returned for the film, while new additions include Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in select UK cinemas now and will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 20 March 2026 – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

Add Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.