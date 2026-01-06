Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness and more, is currently hard at work on arguably his biggest project yet – the next James Bond film.

Knight is writing the screenplay for the highly anticipated film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. He has so far been coy about what we can expect from it, so, as we caught with him exclusively for our video interview series The Radio Times Writers' Room, in which we get to know what makes screenwriters tick, we thought we'd try our luck.

As expected, he was loathe to give any information away, saying that he "can't say anything about it", other than that he is having "a fantastic time".

When asked whether he has any favourite films from the Bond canon thus far, Knight said: "Well, I don't want to give that answer, because it will suggest that I'm going in a particular direction."

However, he did add: "Obviously with Bond, what you're dealing with is now a character of folklore, really. It's like Robin Hood or King Arthur, in the context of the culture of this country and beyond. And so you've got to treat it with respect."

Earlier this year, Knight confirmed that he is writing the script without having his leading man in mind, as the actor playing Bond has yet to be cast. Speculation on that front remains at fever pitch.

In his conversation for The Radio Times Writers' Room, Knight also spoke about the second season of A Thousand Blows, which is set to release this month, as well as about the future of Peaky Blinders, which will be returning for a new film and two more seasons.

He also spoke about the upcoming third season of his wartime drama SAS Rogue Heroes, and about how he co-created the gameshow Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.

Steven Knight's interview for The Radio Times Writers' Room will be available to watch in full on Friday 9th January.

James Bond 26 will be released in cinemas. A Thousand Blows season 2 is coming to Disney Plus on Friday 9th January 2026 – you can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

