Harris Dickinson responds to "interesting" James Bond speculation as Bond 26 casting approaches
The star commented on the rumours during an interview with RadioTimes.com about his directorial debut, Urchin.
It's been more than three months since Denis Villenueve was announced as the director of the next James Bond film, but we're still no closer to finding out which actor will be taking over from Daniel Craig for the iconic spy's next outing.
Of course, while we wait for official news, the rumour mill has continued to churn out a huge variety of names at a steady pace. The most recent conflicting reports suggest that producers are pushing for either an unknown British actor or the very much known (and not British) Jacob Elordi, so it all still seems very uncertain at this stage.
One other star who has frequently been linked with the role – and who was reportedly on a wish list of three drawn up by Amazon alongside Elordi and Tom Holland – is Babygirl and The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson.
With that in mind, when we recently spoke to Dickinson about his feature directorial debut Urchin, we couldn't resist asking him about the rumours – although, perhaps unsurprisingly, he didn't give too much away.
"I think there's probably about 50 to 100 people that get asked this question," he said. "So it doesn't feel necessarily unique or honourable to be asked it anymore."
However, he did add that the rumours were "certainly interesting" – so perhaps there is something to them. Although we wouldn't hold our breath.
One thing we do know is that the new film will be written by Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight, and he recently told Radio Times that while the writing process is not yet under way he would not be writing it with a specific actor in mind.
"I can’t talk about it," he said of the upcoming entry to the franchise when pressed for further information.
So it looks like it's still going to be a bit of a waiting game for the time being – let's just hope we finally find out the identity of the new 007 before too long...
Urchin is released in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd October 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.