One other star who has frequently been linked with the role – and who was reportedly on a wish list of three drawn up by Amazon alongside Elordi and Tom Holland – is Babygirl and The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson.

With that in mind, when we recently spoke to Dickinson about his feature directorial debut Urchin, we couldn't resist asking him about the rumours – although, perhaps unsurprisingly, he didn't give too much away.

"I think there's probably about 50 to 100 people that get asked this question," he said. "So it doesn't feel necessarily unique or honourable to be asked it anymore."

However, he did add that the rumours were "certainly interesting" – so perhaps there is something to them. Although we wouldn't hold our breath.

Harris Dickinson in Urchin, his directorial debut

One thing we do know is that the new film will be written by Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight, and he recently told Radio Times that while the writing process is not yet under way he would not be writing it with a specific actor in mind.

"I can’t talk about it," he said of the upcoming entry to the franchise when pressed for further information.

So it looks like it's still going to be a bit of a waiting game for the time being – let's just hope we finally find out the identity of the new 007 before too long...

Urchin is released in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd October 2025.

