This approach would rule out a popular fan casting, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, who would be 37 by that point.

The report also notes the actor will need to be male, British and physically imposing.

A source told the publication: "Whoever it is, has to look like he could kill you with his bare hands in a trice. From the moment you see him, that has to be readily apparent."

Sources also said writer Steven Knight may be going back to Bond’s beginnings as a Royal Navy Commander before being recruited by MI6 in the new film, charting how he attained his 007 status. However, it is stressed that none of this is yet confirmed and could be subject to change.

The sources told Deadline that Bond does not have to be white, and it will simply come down to whether the actor is right for Bond and right for the story that Villeneuve and Knight will be telling.

Sources also said the production team has had "an unprecedented number of applicants" sending in their pitches.

"Every name you’ve heard of, and many you’ve never heard of,” a source said. "We’ve been flooded. But understand that the casting process has not begun and it won’t until Denis finishes the Dune movie."

Villeneuve started production on his third Dune film, Dune: Part Three, earlier this year, with a release date currently set for 18th December 2026. There has been a lot of speculation that its release date could move, as the film is currently set to go head-to-head at the box office with Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Knight has plenty of other projects on his plate too, with a third season of SAS Rogue Heroes, the Peaky Blinders movie and a second season of A Thousand Blows all on the way. His latest show, House of Guinness, has just been released.

James Bond 26 will be released in cinemas.

