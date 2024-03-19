Making a split-second decision, Simon's world caves in further as he takes matters into his own hands when it comes to gang leader Jordan (Joe Barber), leading to a pretty messy fallout that is expected to unfold across the remaining episodes.

But is the new drama based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is Channel 5's Coma based on a true story?

Jason Watkins as Simon in Coma. Channel 5

Coma is not based on a true story – but it is "loosely based" on something that happened to series creator and writer Ben Edwards.

Speaking ahead of the release of the series, Edwards revealed in a press pack for the show: "It’s loosely based on something that happened to me, although nothing as dramatic as what happens in Coma.

"A few years ago, when my daughter was a toddler, I took her to a local playground, and it had been vandalised. There were broken beer bottles all over the slides and it made me furious, it really got to me.

"That night I was watching TV and I heard a noise outside. I looked out of the window and a group of lads aged about 16/17 were smashing supermarket trollies into the wing mirrors of cars.

"Now, I am an utter coward, but I totally lost it. I went out and started yelling at them and before I knew it, they were yelling back and surrounding me and I was thinking, 'This is getting out of control.'

"The whole thing ended in what I can only describe as an undignified scuffle. Utterly pathetic. No one got hurt. They went away. I went back inside. My wife just said, 'What on earth were you thinking? Haven’t you ever watched the news?' and that was the moment of inspiration."

Edwards continued: "This was something I discussed with Alex Smith from Roughcut TV, the production company that made Coma. And together we set about creating the world and the characters.

"We started thinking about those times in life when you lose control. About a single moment that could change your life forever. We talked about those 'one punch killings' where a punch is swung, someone is knocked to the ground and bangs their head and either dies or has life changing injuries."

There are, of course, a plethora of real-world issues in the new series that will feel relatable for many people.

As we see unfold, Simon is faced with the prospect of redundancy and wants to move away after an increase in crime makes him and his wife Beth (Claire Skinner) feel unsafe in their area.

Joe Barber as Jordan in Coma. Channel 5

The show deals with themes like the cost of living crisis, policing and unemployment, and when chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about how "political" Coma actually is, Skinner admitted: "It absolutely is of our time."

As we saw in episode 1, Beth makes a reference about the "good days" of people clapping for the NHS as an overworked NHS worker herself.

Watkins explained: "It’s interesting, isn’t it? If you look at recent successes and things like the Post Office programme [Mr Bates vs The Post Office], which had such a huge impact [and] was absolutely bang on the nose about how a lot of us were feeling about the way that some companies are run or the state things are run. It is specific to the Post Office.

"The obvious parallel is the NHS, isn't it? How we’re all emotionally attached to the NHS and we want it to do better, but it's complex."

Watkins added: "This is a thriller, but you want it to be real, so why not have some of the ideas that are floating around at the moment? That’s a sign of a good writer, it’s a sign of a mature script. So yes, you’ve got a thriller, but Beth... that line about [the NHS]."

Claire Skinner as Beth in Coma. Channel 5

Skinner continued: "Clapping for the NHS, I liked it better - can we go back to the good old days when we just used to clap for the NHS? There are those comments, of course.

"The premise of it is that these two people who have both got jobs, have both got fairly decent jobs, are desperate to get out of the area that they live in for somewhere safer to bring up their children."

Aside from comments about the state of healthcare in the UK, there are plenty of other problems that the married couple are faced with in the series.

Watkins said: "Of course, you scratch the surface, and they’ve had difficulty conceiving, they’re slightly vulnerable in terms of money, and so we’re on a slight knife edge.

"I’m not saying there’s a crime epidemic, but because of the cost of living crisis, crime is up. Those really petty little crimes – scratching your car, turning the bins over and little stuff, it’s just really annoying, I think, and when you’re stressed from other things, those things get magnified.

"I think that’s why we end up where we end up where Simon does."

Coma continues on Channel 5 and My5 tonight, with episodes airing at 9pm from Monday to Thursday. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

