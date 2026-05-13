Seven years after The Big Bang Theory came to an end, we now know exactly when its upcoming spin-off series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will debut – and there isn't long to wait.

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The 10-part series will officially debut on HBO Max in the UK on Friday 24 July, with new episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.

News of the show's release date was announced alongside its first trailer being unveiled, which sees Brian Posehn's Bert visiting Kevin Sussman's Stuart at his comic book shop, which now exists in a post-apocalyptic world.

They are then visited by another version of Stuart from another version of reality, who tells them this nightmarish world never had to exist. As we see Stuart appearing to jump through different universes, we also meet the "Supreme Ruler of South Pasadena" – John Ross Bowie's Barry.

We also see Lauren Lapkus's Denise, and a brief, comic-book-drawn cameo from Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter, Jim Parsons's Sheldon Cooper and Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

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The official synopsis for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe says: "Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.

"Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well."

This will be the third spin-off from The Big Bang Theory, after Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons between 2017 and 2024, and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which debuted in 2024 and has so far run for two seasons, with a third on the way.

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The new series comes from The Big Bang Theory creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, plus screenwriter Zak Penn, whose work includes Marvel blockbusters X2 and The Avengers.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is coming to HBO Max on Friday 24 July 2026. Subscribe to HBO Max from £5.99 a month.

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