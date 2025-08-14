The Big Bang Theory spin-off castings revealed – including old faces from the original show
The cast of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is growing.
With the news of a Big Bang Theory spin-off having just been confirmed the other month, there's more exciting news on the horizon for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.
It's been announced (via Deadline) that Ryan Cartwright (Kevin Can Wait), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Tommy Walker (Danger Force) are set for major recurring roles in the series. If you feel as though a couple of those names seem familiar to the world of Big Bang, that's because they are – both Cartwright and Brener have had minor roles in the comedy.
Unlike previously announced cast members Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, Brener and Cartwright will not be reprising their former Big Bang roles.
It would certainly be quite a deep-cut move for the series if they were going to, especially seeing as Cartwright only appeared in a guest star spot in season 6 and Brener similarly just appeared in two episodes (in seasons 5 and 6).
According to Deadline, Cartwright will be playing Kyle in the new series, who is "believed to be a comic book nerd and a daily patron of Stuart’s book store." Walker will play Gary, who is said to be "Denise’s handsome new boyfriend" and Brener will play Trevor.
Set in the future, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will centre on comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom (played by Kevin Sussman) who is "tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon", according to the official synopsis.
It continues: "Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise [Lauren Lapkus], geologist friend Bert [Brian Posehn] and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke [John Ross Bowie].
"Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well."
As of now, no further casting has been unveiled aside from the main cast and these new additions, but we're sure the announcements are only set to peak our intrigue of the series further.
On the announcement of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, executive producer Chuck Lorre said: "I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about."
Fellow exec producer Zak Penn commented: "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from Big Bang Theory would watch.
"I couldn’t resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice.
"The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honoured to be working with these amazing people."
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is coming soon to HBO Max.
