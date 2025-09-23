Prady revealed that filming had begun in a post on his Instagram, with a picture from behind the set along with the caption: "Here we go! #stuartfailstosavetheuniverse."

The series is set to see Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie reprise their roles as Stuart, Denise, Bert and Barry respectively, but will go down more of a sci-fi route than any of the previous shows in the franchise.

The synopsis for the series says: "Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.

"Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (Bowie).

"Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well."

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether any of The Big Bang Theory's central stars – Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik – will be returning, but Lorre has certainly implied that could be the case.

Quizzed on whether these stars would be back, Lorre told TVLine: "That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know… I've taken a blood oath regarding."

He added that if your "hope" is to see the original Big Bang Theory characters again in some form, even if multiversal, then "you're going to love this show".

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is coming soon to HBO Max.

