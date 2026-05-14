Elle Kennedy's Off Campus novels are leaping off the page and onto the screen, courtesy of a shiny new adaptation by Prime Video.

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The books chronicle a series of love stories involving a group of university ice hockey players squarely focused on their sport and party lifestyles, until that special someone wanders into each of their lives.

Kennedy's books earned a dedicated following, who are now eager to see the full series adapted for live-action – and Off Campus season 1 certainly lays the groundwork for that ambition.

Academic student and musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and popular athlete Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) are the focus of the opening episodes – just as they are the first book, titled The Deal.

Early signs suggest that Off Campus season 2 will take cues from the second novel, so if you want to know what to expect then start reading now! Here's your guide to the Off Campus books in order.

How many books are in the Off Campus series?

There are five books in the Off Campus series by Elle Kennedy, which were first published between 2015 and 2021.

What order should I read Off Campus?

The Off Campus books are best enjoyed in the sequence they were released. Here's a quick overview of the reading order – more details on what each novel contains can be found below.

Off Campus book 1: The Deal

Off Campus book 2: The Mistake

Off Campus book 3: The Score

Off Campus book 4: The Goal

Off Campus book 5: The Legacy

Off Campus book 1: The Deal

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus. Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

The Deal is the primary source material for Off Campus season 1 on Prime Video, focusing on the blossoming romance between Hannah Wells (played by Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

"If Hannah wants to get her crush's attention, she'll have to step out of her comfort zone and make him take notice… even if it means tutoring the annoying, childish, cocky captain of the hockey team in exchange for a pretend date," the synopsis reads.

Buy Off Campus: The Deal on Amazon

Off Campus book 2: The Mistake

Antonio Cipriano and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

The Mistake is the second entry in the Off Campus series, which appears likely to form part of the second season's plot.

It shifts focus to the character of John Logan (Antonio Cipriano), who meets his match in a new character named Grace Ivers (to be played by India Fowler in season 2).

The synopsis teases: "A sexy encounter with freshman Grace Ivers is just the distraction he needs, but when a thoughtless mistake pushes her away, Logan plans to spend his final year proving to her that he’s worth a second chance."

Buy Off Campus: The Mistake on Amazon

Off Campus book 3: The Score

Mika Abdalla as Allie in Off Campus season 1 Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

The Score is the third book in the Off Campus series, elements of which were incorporated into the plot of season 1.

This hockey-adjacent love story follows Allie Hayes (played by Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), whose fling is woven between that of Hannah and Garrett's in the first eight episodes.

The synopsis, which could hint at later developments in the TV show, reads: "Dean is in full-on pursuit, but when life-rocking changes strike, he starts to wonder if maybe it's time to stop focusing on scoring… and shoot for love."

Buy Off Campus: The Score on Amazon

Off Campus book 4: The Goal

(L-R) Dean Di Laurentis (played by Stephen Thomas Kalyn) and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) in Off Campus season 1. Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

The Goal is the fourth book in the Off Campus series, which focuses on John Tucker (played by Jalen Thomas Brooks) and his new love interest Sabrina James (not yet cast).

"One night of sizzling heat and surprising tenderness is all she's willing to give John Tucker," the synopsis reads, "but sometimes, one night is all it takes for your entire life to change."

Buy Off Campus: The Goal on Amazon

Off Campus book 5: The Legacy

(L-R) Jalen Thomas Brooks, Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright, Stephen Thomas Kalyn and Antonio Cipriano in Off Campus Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

The fifth and final book in the Off Campus series is titled The Legacy.

In a change from the earlier entries, it takes the format of four interlinked novellas which reveal what became of each couple after they graduated from university and settled into adult life.

"A wedding. A proposal. An elopement. And a surprise pregnancy. Can you guess which couple is which? Come for the drama, stay for the laughs," reads its cryptic synopsis.

Buy Off Campus: The Legacy on Amazon

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Will there be any more Off Campus books?

No, at the time of writing, it appears that there won't be any more Off Campus books.

It's been five years since The Legacy hit shelves, which author Elle Kennedy described, at the time, as her "last book" in the series, explaining that the story was "complete" (via Instagram).

However, those eager for more stories in a similar vein should check out Kennedy's spin-off series, titled Briar U (after the university at which all the novels unfold). Buy Briar U books on Amazon.

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Off Campus is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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