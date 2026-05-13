Prime Video's romantic drama Off Campus brings a much-loved series of romance novels to the screen – and as readers will already know, the story doesn't end after the season 1 finale.

Ad

Instead, Elle Kennedy's source material explores several other heartwarming romances, with characters reappearing across entries in a style not entirely dissimilar to Bridgerton.

Whether this TV adaptation will have the same long legs as Netflix's juggernaut hit remains to be seen, but the immediate future of Off Campus has been confirmed – with hopes for a full adaptation of Kennedy's second novel, The Mistake.

Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn) and Ella Bright (Malory Towers) lead the cast of the first season, which is available to stream now on Prime Video, but signs indicate that they could take a supporting role in the next instalment.

If you're intrigued to know what's next, read on for everything we know so far about Off Campus season 2.

Will there be an Off Campus season 2?

Yes! Off Campus was renewed for a second season in February 2026, before a single episode had been released, in a display of confidence from Prime Video.

At the Hollywood premiere of the new series, executive producer Neal Flaherty revealed that filming on the next season was already "starting," meaning we have reason to be optimistic for a rapid turnaround (via THR).

Given this advanced progress, it's quite possible that Off Campus season 2 will premiere within a year of the first, which would mean a launch sometime around May 2027.

That's just speculation for now, though – we'll update this page once concrete plans are announced by Prime Video.

What could happen in Off Campus season 2?

Antonio Cipriano and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus. Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

Plot details for Off Campus season 2 are still to be confirmed, although signs suggest that it could possibly draw inspiration from Elle Kennedy's second novel in the series: The Mistake.

Not only would it just make logical sense for the show to divide up as one season per novel, but notably, the first cast announcement of season 2 was that India Fowler would be playing Grace Ivers (the main love interest of the second book).

Co-star Antonio Cipriano broke the news to Fowler that she'd be joining the show for season 2 (via Instagram), with her incoming character destined to share scenes with his hockey heartthrob John Logan – if The Mistake's synopsis is any indication.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Instagram may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Instagram and its required purposes. Accept and continue

It reads (via Elle Kennedy's website): "John Logan can get any girl he wants. For this hockey star, life is a parade of parties and hook-ups, but behind his killer grins and easygoing charm, he hides growing despair about the dead-end road he'll be forced to walk after graduation.

"A sexy encounter with freshman Grace Ivers is just the distraction he needs, but when a thoughtless mistake pushes her away, Logan plans to spend his final year proving to her that he's worth a second chance. Now he's going to need to up his game."

Off Campus season 2 cast: New and returning

(L-R) Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Belmont Cameli. Prime Video

Off Campus season 2 will see the return of Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli as lovers Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, although they may not necessarily be the leads this time around.

If the series follows the pattern of the novels, it's quite possible that Antonio Cipriano's supporting role of John Logan will be expanded to lead, along with new addition India Fowler (Fear Street: Prom Queen) as love interest Grace Ivers.

We'd also expect to see more from Mika Abdalla as Hannah's best friend Allie Hayes, Stephen Kalyn as her unlikely beau Dean Di Laurentis and Jalen Thomas Brooks as frat bro and fellow hockey player John Tucker.

Stage actor and Shining Girls star Phillipa Soo will also be joining the cast of Off Campus season 2, playing a theatre director working on a show for the college drama department.

Here's a round up of the key players in Off Campus season 2:

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells

Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham

Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes

Antonio Cipriano as John Logan

Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker

Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis

India Fowler as Grace Ivers

Phillipa Soo as Scarlett

Is there an Off Campus season 2 trailer?

Alas, there's no new footage to share just yet – we'll update this page when that changes.

Off Campus is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month.

Add Off Campus to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.