A star rating of 4 out of 5.

A surprise romance and sexual liberation, set against the backdrop of competitive ice hockey… Now where does that sound familiar?

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Funnily enough, Prime Video's new romcom Off Campus was commissioned before Heated Rivalry, yet the timing of this adaptation, based on the book series by Elle Kennedy, may leave it appearing unfairly derivative. Then again, there are worse things to be compared to than a bona fide TV phenomenon.

While Heated Rivalry was momentous as a rare instance of an explicit gay romance that captivated mainstream audiences, Off Campus sees university student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) roped into a pretend relationship with hockey heartthrob Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). The fabricated fling is intended to put Hannah on the radar of her actual crush Justin (Josh Heuston), but could it stir up unexpected feelings? If you've ever watched a romcom before, you'll know the answer…

Busting stereotypes (albeit, optimistically), the show features ripped and raucous frat bros who are also emotionally mature and sexually respectful. Given that every character communicates so eloquently, Off Campus reaches about the same stunted dramatic heights as Netflix's Heartstopper, with which it also shares an otherworldly cutesiness and optimistic beep-boop soundtrack. To be fair, though, both shows use this deliberately cultivated safe space to approach serious subplots.

Josh Heuston stars in Off Campus. Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

In Heartstopper, those concerned anxiety, self-harm and eating disorders, while Off Campus discusses rape and domestic violence with sensitivity. That the writers can segue between these heavy themes and, say, a slapstick Thanksgiving dinner, shows dexterity.

The cast embrace the smut, silliness and sincerity with equal amounts conviction; most of all Bright and Cameli, who make for a charming screen pairing. A likeable roster of supporting actors bodes well for the show's future, as readers of the novels will know.

Indeed, Off Campus isn't parading its eligible bachelors around just for fun (well, except for some sweaty workout montages). Each of these non-toxic alphas have a steamy romance book of their own to be adapted in future – almost like a frat bro Bridgerton.

Garrett's pal John Logan (Antonio Cipriano), a compelling second-stringer here, will be courting in the already-confirmed second season (as revealed by a recent casting announcement). No doubt Cipriano is currently lifting weights in preparation as, if these episodes are any indication, he will be showing a bit more skin next time.

(L-R) Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Belmont Cameli. Prime Video

Nevertheless, it would be wrong to hyperbolise Off Campus as something beyond the pale of an adult-oriented drama. The show's encounters in the bedroom (or wherever else happens to be available) are a titillating treat, but what's more impressive is how your attention is held between each bonk.

Even with their clothes on, the charismatic characters are fun to be in the company of, with their day-to-day lives serving a balance of drama, comedy, romance and raunch that's eminently bingeable.

Off Campus might not be challenging anyone (except those with an aversion to sex scenes), but it's a show that leaves you feeling lighter – and sometimes, that's enough.

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Off Campus is available to stream on Prime Video from Wednesday 13th May 2026. Get 30 days for free with Amazon Prime free trial.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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