Prime Video's romantic comedy-drama Off Campus is here, bringing the much-loved novels by Elle Kennedy to the small screen in an adaptation full of heart – and a fair helping of lust too.

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The story follows academic student and musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) as she enters into a pretend romance with ice hockey heartthrob Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

The fabricated fling begins as Hannah seeks the attention of her real crush Justin (Josh Heuston), while Garrett desperately needs tutoring on the philosophy course they both take.

Still, somewhat predictably, the deal becomes a gateway to deeper feelings than either expected, beginning an unconventional love story – with some major hurdles to overcome.

Off Campus utilises a large library of songs to heighten the emotional beats of the story, with co-stars Bright and Heuston singing on some tracks, while pop artist Remi Wolf makes an extended cameo appearance in the first episode.

If the song selection has caught your ear, read on for our full guide to the Off Campus soundtrack as all episodes land on Prime Video.

Off Campus episode 1 songs

Hannah Wells sits cross-legged in her room, playing the guitar by an open window
Ella Bright stars in Off Campus Liane Hentscher / Prime Video
  • Dancing with Myself – Billy Idol and Generation X
  • Rich – Bea
  • Caviar – Dogpark
  • Run It Up – Bad Colours and Jarv Dee
  • Nothin' But a Good Time – Poison
  • Into You – After Hours and Josh Heuston
  • Body On Me – Nxdia
  • Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap – AC/DC
  • Cathedral City – Ducks Ltd.
  • Hot Box Drop Top Bounce – Danny G
  • Chaos – Big Sean and Hit-Boy
  • The Bitch is Back – Elton John
  • Soup – Remi Wolf
  • Alone in Miami – Remi Wolf
  • Toro – Remi Wolf
  • Dancing with Myself – Remi Wolf

Off Campus episode 2 songs

  • Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet
  • Ricochet – Aidan Bissett
  • Love Me Different – Hayley Williams
  • Jealous – The Aces
  • Howlin' for You – The Black Keys
  • More! – Nxdia
  • Deeply Still in Love – ROLE MODEL
  • Too Slow – Maude Latour
  • like JENNIE – JENNIE
  • Zombieboy – Lady Gaga
  • On the Floor (feat. Pitbull) – Jennifer Lopez
  • OMG – Suki Waterhouse
  • Page One – Ella Bright
  • Keep Pretending – After Hours and Josh Heuston
  • Edge of the Earth – The Beaches
Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus; in this scene, their characters are cuddling up to one another during a lecture, while sharing the same notepad
Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus. Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

Off Campus episode 3 songs

  • Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe
  • Play Nice – Demerick
  • Cherry Pie – Warrant
  • Scatterbrain – Emei
  • Make Me Feel – Pomplamoose
  • Take Me or Leave Me (from the musical 'Rent') – Idina Menzel
  • SOS – George Alice
  • Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) – Big and Rich
  • Hope is a Scary Thing – Carol Ades
  • Underestimate Me – Chloe Lilac

Off Campus episode 4 songs

  • Who's It Gonna Be – Siege of Rhodes
  • Vertigo – Griff
  • Baby Now That I've Found You – The Foundations
  • Back in My Body – Maggie Rogers
  • Sex, Drugs and Existential Dread – Chloe Qisha
  • Lovefoot – The Cardigans
  • Whiplash – aespa
  • GIRLS – The Kid LAROI
  • Bluest Flame (DJ Sliink Remix) – Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
  • Sofa King – Royel Otis

Off Campus episode 5 songs

  • Bed on Fire – G Flip
  • Convent Walls – The Pretty Flowers
  • Can't Get Enough – Winifred
  • Beatin Around the Bar – Tyler Halverson
  • In Your Mind – Phonograph
  • National Treasure – Barns Courtney
  • Over and Over Again – Matthew Perryman Jones
  • Country Roads – Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
  • Sue Me – Audrey Hobert
A scene from Off Campus in which frat bros Logan, Dean, Tucker, and Garrett crowd in for a party photo together, with big, excitable smiles on their faces
(L-R) Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Belmont Cameli. Prime Video

Off Campus episode 6 songs

  • Sue Me – Audrey Hobert
  • Sex Party – Sugar Pit
  • Nowhere – Mod Kiddo
  • Bluest Flame (DJ Sliink Remix) – Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
  • Touch Me – DivineDevine, Shai Nowell and 2oo7
  • Can't Get Enough – Winifred
  • Omigod You Guys – Laura Bell Bundy
  • Good Girls Go Bad (feat. Leighton Meester) – Cobra Starship
  • Holding the Line – Will Linley
  • Girl in New York – ROLE MODEL
  • Dirty Little Secret – After Hours and Josh Heuston
  • U + Ur Hand – P!nk (cover by After Hours and Josh Heuston)
  • Kiss You – After Hours and Josh Heuston
  • Something Real – Liz Cass
  • Cinderella – Remi Wolf
  • The Ghost is Me – Flora from Kansas

Off Campus episode 7 songs

  • This Too Shall Pass – OK Go
  • Life Jacket – Christian Almiron
  • Roll Out The Red Carpet – The Hives
  • A Game – Chloe Qisha
  • we never dated – sombr
  • Massachusetts – Jensen McRae

Off Campus episode 8 songs

  • Fade Into You – Mazzy Star
  • Bucket Beach – The Pretty Flowers
  • Too Busy Missing You – Asha Banks
  • Chain of Need – Benjamin Jaffe
  • I Want You – Debii Dawson
  • Messy – REDD.
  • Girl That I Am – Ella Bright
  • Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night – Avery Cochrane
  • Make a Man Out of You – Vienna Vienna
  • Bad Thing Rush – After Ava

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Off Campus is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month.

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Authors

A head and shoulders shot of Jane Rackham. He is in front of a grey background, looking at the camera and smiling. He wears a white shirt, unbuttoned at the neck
David CraigSenior Drama Writer

David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

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