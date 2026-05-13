Prime Video's romantic comedy-drama Off Campus is here, bringing the much-loved novels by Elle Kennedy to the small screen in an adaptation full of heart – and a fair helping of lust too.

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The story follows academic student and musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) as she enters into a pretend romance with ice hockey heartthrob Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

The fabricated fling begins as Hannah seeks the attention of her real crush Justin (Josh Heuston), while Garrett desperately needs tutoring on the philosophy course they both take.

Still, somewhat predictably, the deal becomes a gateway to deeper feelings than either expected, beginning an unconventional love story – with some major hurdles to overcome.

Off Campus utilises a large library of songs to heighten the emotional beats of the story, with co-stars Bright and Heuston singing on some tracks, while pop artist Remi Wolf makes an extended cameo appearance in the first episode.

If the song selection has caught your ear, read on for our full guide to the Off Campus soundtrack as all episodes land on Prime Video.

Off Campus episode 1 songs

Ella Bright stars in Off Campus Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

Dancing with Myself – Billy Idol and Generation X

Rich – Bea

Caviar – Dogpark

Run It Up – Bad Colours and Jarv Dee

Nothin' But a Good Time – Poison

Into You – After Hours and Josh Heuston

Body On Me – Nxdia

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap – AC/DC

Cathedral City – Ducks Ltd.

Hot Box Drop Top Bounce – Danny G

Chaos – Big Sean and Hit-Boy

The Bitch is Back – Elton John

Soup – Remi Wolf

Alone in Miami – Remi Wolf

Toro – Remi Wolf

Dancing with Myself – Remi Wolf

Off Campus episode 2 songs

Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet

Ricochet – Aidan Bissett

Love Me Different – Hayley Williams

Jealous – The Aces

Howlin' for You – The Black Keys

More! – Nxdia

Deeply Still in Love – ROLE MODEL

Too Slow – Maude Latour

like JENNIE – JENNIE

Zombieboy – Lady Gaga

On the Floor (feat. Pitbull) – Jennifer Lopez

OMG – Suki Waterhouse

Page One – Ella Bright

Keep Pretending – After Hours and Josh Heuston

Edge of the Earth – The Beaches

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus. Liane Hentscher / Prime Video

Off Campus episode 3 songs

Make Me Feel – Janelle Monáe

Play Nice – Demerick

Cherry Pie – Warrant

Scatterbrain – Emei

Make Me Feel – Pomplamoose

Take Me or Leave Me (from the musical 'Rent') – Idina Menzel

SOS – George Alice

Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) – Big and Rich

Hope is a Scary Thing – Carol Ades

Underestimate Me – Chloe Lilac

Off Campus episode 4 songs

Who's It Gonna Be – Siege of Rhodes

Vertigo – Griff

Baby Now That I've Found You – The Foundations

Back in My Body – Maggie Rogers

Sex, Drugs and Existential Dread – Chloe Qisha

Lovefoot – The Cardigans

Whiplash – aespa

GIRLS – The Kid LAROI

Bluest Flame (DJ Sliink Remix) – Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Sofa King – Royel Otis

Off Campus episode 5 songs

Bed on Fire – G Flip

Convent Walls – The Pretty Flowers

Can't Get Enough – Winifred

Beatin Around the Bar – Tyler Halverson

In Your Mind – Phonograph

National Treasure – Barns Courtney

Over and Over Again – Matthew Perryman Jones

Country Roads – Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Sue Me – Audrey Hobert

(L-R) Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Belmont Cameli. Prime Video

Off Campus episode 6 songs

Sue Me – Audrey Hobert

Sex Party – Sugar Pit

Nowhere – Mod Kiddo

Bluest Flame (DJ Sliink Remix) – Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Touch Me – DivineDevine, Shai Nowell and 2oo7

Can't Get Enough – Winifred

Omigod You Guys – Laura Bell Bundy

Good Girls Go Bad (feat. Leighton Meester) – Cobra Starship

Holding the Line – Will Linley

Girl in New York – ROLE MODEL

Dirty Little Secret – After Hours and Josh Heuston

U + Ur Hand – P!nk (cover by After Hours and Josh Heuston)

Kiss You – After Hours and Josh Heuston

Something Real – Liz Cass

Cinderella – Remi Wolf

The Ghost is Me – Flora from Kansas

Off Campus episode 7 songs

This Too Shall Pass – OK Go

Life Jacket – Christian Almiron

Roll Out The Red Carpet – The Hives

A Game – Chloe Qisha

we never dated – sombr

Massachusetts – Jensen McRae

Off Campus episode 8 songs

Fade Into You – Mazzy Star

Bucket Beach – The Pretty Flowers

Too Busy Missing You – Asha Banks

Chain of Need – Benjamin Jaffe

I Want You – Debii Dawson

Messy – REDD.

Girl That I Am – Ella Bright

Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night – Avery Cochrane

Make a Man Out of You – Vienna Vienna

Bad Thing Rush – After Ava

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Off Campus is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month.

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