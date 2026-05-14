MasterChef won’t be airing in its typical slot tonight (Thursday 14 May) as the Eurovision Song Contest continues to prompt changes to the BBC’s TV schedule.

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The cooking competition, which returned for its 2026 season last month with new hosts Grace Dent and Anna Haugh, typically airs three episodes a week at 8pm or 9pm on BBC One.

But tonight, the show has been moved to BBC Two instead to make way for the BBC’s coverage of the second Eurovision semi-final, which is set to begin at 8pm and run until 10:15pm.

Tonight’s episode of MasterChef, which will begin at 8pm, will see six chefs arrive for the last heat of this year's competition and put through their paces by Dent and Haugh, with the signature dish round kicking off proceedings.

For viewers who can't wait that long or will be otherwise engaged with Eurovision, tonight's and tomorrow's episodes of MasterChef are also available now on BBC iPlayer.

Anna Haugh and Grace Dent. BBC/Shine TV

MasterChef isn’t the only programme that’s been forced to move from BBC One tonight to make room for the annual song contest.

Race Across the World, which normally airs on Thursdays, was instead aired a day earlier on Wednesday this week.

A total of 35 countries are taking part in Eurovision this year, with last year's winners, Austria, as well as the 'Big Four' – France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom – automatically qualifying for the Grand Final.

Spain usually makes up the 'Big Five' but has chosem to boycott the contest in protest over Israel’s participation.

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Iceland, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia also withdrew following the EBU’s decision to allow Israel to compete in the competition.

After the first semi-final took place on Tuesday (12 May), Thursday's second semi-final will see a further 15 countries battle it out for the remaining 10 spots in Saturday’s grand final.

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MasterChef continues tonight at 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

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