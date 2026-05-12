The penultimate episode of Race Across the World 2026 won’t be airing in its usual slot this week.

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The hit travel competition, which returned to our screens last month with its sixth season, typically airs on BBC One on Thursday nights at 8pm.

But this week, fans will be able to watch the episode live on the channel on Wednesday night at 8pm instead.

This is to make way for BBC One to air the second semi-final of this year’s Eurovision Song Content on Thursday night, with coverage set to begin at 8pm and run until 10.15pm.

The opening semi-final is set to air on Tuesday, while the grand finale is set to unfold on Saturday night at 8pm until 11.50pm.

This year, the UK is being represented by Sam Battle, better known by his stage name Look Mum No Computer, who is a solo artist and experimental singer/songwriter.

Jo and Kush in Race Across the World. BBC/Studio Lambert

Throughout Race Across the World 2026 so far, the pairs have travelled through several countries including Italy, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Wednesday’s penultimate episode of the show will see the teams enter Mongolia, the final country of the race, where they’ll face freezing temperatures and rugged off-road travel.

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Race Across the World returns on Wednesday 13 May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on iPlayer.

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