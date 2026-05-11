Children in Need's Pudsey is set to take on a very special role in an upcoming campaign to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

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In a bid to encourage adults to check in, listen and be someone that children feel safe talking to, Pudsey will be speaking for the very first time in new film, Pudsey Finds His Voice.

The 30-second film will air across BBC TV and radio with an exclusive premiere on The One Show at 7pm on Monday 11 May.

The film is set to show Pudsey in conversation with A Knight of Seven Kingdoms child star Dexter Sol Ansell, with it "capturing the power and importance of conversation".

The landmark moment comes after Children in Need commissioned a UK Censuswide online survey of 2,500 parents and 2,500 children, aged 10-14.

The survey reveals "the scale of the challenge facing children today", with the data describing: "Almost a quarter of children (24%*) surveyed say they regularly keep their worries to themselves because they don’t know who to talk to or find it hard to explain how they feel, while one in five (21%) haven’t been shown how to talk about mental health in a way that feels safe or supportive."

Pudsey. BBC

The campaign description continues: "These worries are taking a real toll, with over one in six (17%*) children saying their worries regularly affect their sleep or ability to focus at school. More than a third (38%) say their worries have made life less enjoyable or caused them to stay silent due to fear or embarrassment, and nearly a quarter (24%) say they are only sometimes listened to when they speak out about how they’re feeling."

The urgent issue needs tackling now more than ever, with the research revealing that one in five parents (20%) believe that their child regularly keeps their worries to themselves and three quarters of parents stating that they're worried about children relying on AI tools for mental health support.

Alongside the film, BBC Children in Need has partnered with The Children’s Society to also create practical guidance and tools. The Children's Society is also investing £1.24 million in new funding for vital mental health support.

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On the news of Pudsey's powerful film, Claire Hoyle, Interim Chief Executive at BBC Children in Need, commented: “Our research makes clear that far too many children and young people are carrying their worries alone, and that silence can have serious consequences for their mental health.

“We know the difference one trusted adult can make. When a child feels heard, it can change everything - helping them cope earlier and stopping problems from becoming more serious.

“Pudsey has stood alongside children for over 40 years, and now, for the first time ever, he’s finding his voice. Pudsey is finding his voice because too many children feel they can’t share what they’re going through, and too many adults aren’t sure how to start that conversation. This campaign is a call to adults. It’s on all of us to create the moments, ask the questions, and really listen - so children feel safe to open up.”

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