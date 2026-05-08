Sir David Attenborough will narrate the forthcoming Blue Planet III later this year, as the extraordinary natural history series returns to BBC One.

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Twenty-five years ago, The Blue Planet offered the first ever comprehensive overview of the world's oceans and was followed by a second season in 2017.

From BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the six-part series will take the "wonder, immersion, and discovery of the Blue Planet brand to extraordinary new depths", according to the official announcement.

The new series will build on the legacy of the previous two, "redefining the realm of possibility in underwater wildlife film-making. It will reveal brand new and untold stories from magical underwater worlds."

Blue Planet III. Anoushka Freedman

The synopsis reads: "Combining our deeper understanding of the oceans with a whole new generation of camera technology including splash drones, long-term remote underwater cameras and a 'mini dome', we can now showcase stunning stories and extraordinary behaviours, previously impossible to film or only recently discovered.

"Where Blue Planet II exposed the threats to our oceans, Blue Planet III will also explore stories of adaptation and resilience in this changing world, along with stories of hope and recovery. The series will focus on the planet’s five key underwater habitats: Tropical Seas, Open Ocean, Seasonal Seas, Polar Waters and The Deep.

"In our sixth and final episode we turn to the future of our seas and explore what we need to do to protect them in Future Seas."

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The news was confirmed today (8 May), which also marks Attenborough's milestone 100th birthday.

Jack Bootle, BBC head of specialist factual commissioning, commented: "I’m thrilled that David is taking the helm of Blue Planet once again. His extraordinary talent for storytelling has shaped the way generations of audiences understand and connect with the natural world, and his voice remains synonymous with the very best of the BBC’s natural history output."

Meanwhile Jonny Keeling, head of BBC Studios natural history unit, added: "We are so excited to have David narrate this new blockbuster series. It’s full of never-before-seen animal behaviour, new locations, new science and heartfelt storytelling. David is the perfect voice to inspire audiences across the globe to love, understand and protect the oceans."

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Blue Planet III will air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

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