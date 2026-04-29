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Attenborough at 100: Chris Packham and more of TV's best wildlife experts mark David Attenborough's birthday
The next generation of broadcasters share birthday tributes to the man who inspired them all.
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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