❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Classic British '90s game show to make a return to BBC with lengthy series run
The reboot will be presented by TV host Paddy McGuinness and seven-time snooker world champion Stephen Hendry.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 4:46 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...