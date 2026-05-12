The BBC has announced that snooker-themed game show Big Break will be making a return to our screens after 24 years away.

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The series, which originally ran for 10 series between 1991 and 2002, will be presented by TV host Paddy McGuinness and seven-time snooker world champion Stephen Hendry.

Hendry will take over snooker star John Virgo’s role of displaying trick shots from the original series, while co-host McGuinness will fill the role previously held by Jim Davidson.

The reboot will follow the same format as the original series, with three contestants and their pro partners battling it out over three rounds of trick shots to reach the show’s finale.

However, the BBC says the new series will be “reimagined for audiences” and have a “brand-new look and feel”.

Stephen Hendry. Tai Chengzhe / Getty Images

McGuinness said in a statement: “I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Big Break. It is one of those shows everyone knows and loves so to be hosting it alongside legend Stephen Hendry will be something special. Bring it on!”

Hendry added: “Big Break was a unique mix of trick shots and great entertainment and I can't wait to be back at the table and bringing this incredible show to a whole new audience and who knows, we might inspire the next generation of snooker players to get into the sport.”

Jim Davidson and John Virgo in Big Break. ST Snooker and Sport/ YouTube

Rob Unsworth, head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning promised that "this revamp will showcase some of the game’s best known and up-and-coming faces, as well as tapping into the deep well of snooker fandom online and already on the BBC".

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Meanwhile, Alex McLeod, commissioning editor for BBC daytime said: “It felt like the perfect time to bring back such a brilliant show, and with Paddy and Stephen at the helm, we can promise fun and trick shots in equal measure especially off the back of another successful Snooker World Championship on the BBC."

The series is set to begin production shortly and will air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

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