MMA royalty returns to the Octagon this weekend as Ronda Rousey fights Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles after nearly a decade away.

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The former UFC champion has labelled Saturday's main event against Carano, a legend in her own right, as "the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history".

The first MMA broadcast on Netflix, which is also the inaugural MMA event from Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, is packed full of big names.

Fan favourite Nate Diaz makes his return against Mike Perry on the main card, while former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is back in the Octagon to fight Philipe Lins.

It's an event that will get pulses racing among UK fans – and they can tune in to watch extensive coverage this weekend.

Radio Times brings you full details of Ronda Rousey v Gina Carano, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does Ronda Rousey v Gina Carano start in UK time?

The main card is scheduled to start at 2am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 17 May 2026.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are expected to make their ring walks at around 4am UK time but that could change based on the rest of the fights at MVP MMA 1.

Ronda Rousey v Gina Carano on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch Ronda Rousey v Gina Carano exclusively live on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin.

The service can be streamed on TV or through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving viewers full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Nate Diaz is on the main card at MVP MMA 1. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey v Gina Carano fight card

Subject to change.

Main card

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Junior Dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Preliminary card

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins

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