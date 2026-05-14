The Scottish Premiership title will be decided in a straight shoot-out between Hearts and Celtic at Parkhead on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

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The Jambos, who have led the three-horse race from the front and have a one-point lead at the top of the table, are chasing their first title since the 1960s as they look to end four decades of Old Firm dominance.

A draw would be enough for Derek McInnes's side but they can expect a hostile atmosphere at Celtic Park as the hosts bid to maintain the status quo.

Victory would deliver the title for the Hoops after they snatched all three points against Motherwell in midweek thanks to a controversial stoppage-time penalty.

The most exciting Scottish Premiership title race in years is on course for a thrilling conclusion on the final day.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Hearts on TV and online.

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When is Celtic v Hearts?

Celtic v Hearts will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Hearts kick-off time

Celtic v Hearts will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Celtic v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Celtic v Hearts on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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