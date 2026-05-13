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Ncuti Gatwa regenerates – again – in Doctor Who parody ahead of SNL UK hosting gig
But for copyright reasons, it's "very, slightly different"...
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 4:23 pm
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