Composer Murray Gold has revealed that Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has written several versions of the script for the 2026 Christmas special.

The upcoming special will come after Ncuti Gatwa regenerated into a new incarnation (played by returning Who legend Billie Piper), and will also mark the first episode of the show after the end of the deal with Disney. Ever since the special was announced last October, the episode has been shrouded in secrecy.

Long-term series composer Gold, who returned for the 60th anniversary specials in 2023 alongside Davies and the 14th and 15th seasons, recently said on Half the Picture podcast: "I know that Russell’s written, I think, multiple versions depending on certain outcomes. So that’s all I really know, and I’m not sure [that] I’m even supposed to know that."

There were many questions left up in the air after the Doctor’s regeneration into Rose Tyler, at the end of season 15 episode 8, The Reality War, especially given that Piper was never actually introduced as the Doctor, and it has never been confirmed since.

Composer Murray Gold. Patrick Mulkern

Speaking about the future of the series, Gold added: "I think we’re at a precarious point for Doctor Who. I am hopeful that it’s all going to be the start of a wonderful new era, so I really hope that that’s what happens."

As for Gold’s plans, he said in the podcast that he would "never turn down" Doctor Who, revealing: "If someone asks me and says, 'Would you? Do you want to do it?' Of course, I would always say, 'Yes.' I don’t think I’d ever say, 'No' to Russell anyway. It’s fun, even when it’s hard!"

Gold originally joined Doctor Who alongside Davies when the series was revived in 2005, writing music for the show for over 12 years before announcing his departure in 2018.

Production on the Doctor Who 2026 Christmas special is expected to begin at some point this year.

Davies previously told BBC Newsbeat that plot details for the special have been shared with BBC bosses and that what’s to come left them "with jaws agape, loving it".

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

