Doctor Who boss says plans for 2026 Christmas special left BBC bosses "with jaws agape"
The next episode is still a year away, but Russell T Davies has already teased a jaw-dropping special as the Whoniverse expands.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 6 December 2025 at 9:28 pm
Authors
Morgan JefferyDigital Editor
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad