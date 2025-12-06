We've still got a little over a year to wait, but it sounds as though the return of Doctor Who to our screens will be worth the anticipation.

It was announced in late October that the sci-fi series would next air at Christmas 2026, with a one-off special written by showrunner Russell T Davies.

In a recent update, Davies told RadioTimes.com that he was yet to officially begin work on the script, having been kept busy with spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea and upcoming Channel 4 drama Tip Toe.

In a new interview with BBC Newsbeat, Davies reiterated that the Doctor Who production team haven't "started work" on the special yet, quipping, "I know what happens, but I better write it down soon in case I get run over by a bus."

He did, however, confirmed that plot details have been shared with BBC bosses – and apparently what's to come left them "with jaws agape, loving it".

Davies also recently shared a few cryptic clues with Doctor Who Magazine, writing in his latest column that the Christmas 2026 episode will feature the words "Bafflers" "Winternox" and "village".

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

The last season of Doctor Who ended on a surprising twist, bringing Ncuti Gatwa’s time as the Doctor to a dramatic close. In the closing moments, the Doctor began to regenerate, only for the new incarnation to be revealed as a shock returning face: Billie Piper. Her brief appearance left fans stunned and set the Whoniverse buzzing with speculation about what comes next...

Before we reach that next chapter, however, viewers won’t have long to wait for more adventures in this expanded universe, with new spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea beginning tomorrow (Sunday, 7th December) on BBC One and iPlayer.

The five-part series shifts the focus away from the Doctor and onto UNIT and an escalating global crisis as an ancient race from the oceans resurfaces, threatening humanity with open conflict.

With Russell Tovey leading the cast and Russell T Davies once again at the helm, the series is expected to blend large-scale sci-fi spectacle with grounded human drama – and early buzz suggests it will have plenty of links back to the main show to reward long-time fans.

