Whovians considering skipping the upcoming spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea may have to think again following the latest tease from a major fan favourite Doctor Who star.

Ad

In the Doctor’s absence, UNIT’s Commander-in-Chief Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) steps up to try to halt an impending attack from the Sea Devils in this five-part standalone story.

Likened to Independence Day, The War Between the Land and the Sea explores a growing conflict between humanity and the ocean dwellers, who are enraged by the state of the sea due to the pollution and the climate crisis.

To try and avert the looming international conflict, Lethbridge-Stewart and her team - in particular, low-level UNIT operative and unlikely ambassador Barclay Pierre-DuPont (Russell Tovey) - attempt to reason with the Classic era villains.

But will everyone make it out alive? Star Jemma Redgrave isn’t so sure, as she exclusively told RadioTimes.com: “If she survives this series, I don't know where she can go next…”

Doctor Who's Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart in The Giggle BBC Studios 2023,James Pardon

The Doctor Who star continued: “But I've had a most extraordinary time and journey with this character and through different series of Doctor Who and now through this series.”

“And every time I get the call, it feels like another gift. Long may it last.”

Writer Pete McTighe added: “The character of Kate Lethbridge-Stewart... I think if you're a huge fan of Doctor Who and you know that legacy character and you love that character like I do, I think you'll be very surprised about the journey that she goes on through the show. Her character arc, in particular for Doctor Who fans, is probably the most surprising.”

The fan favourite character was first portrayed by Beverley Cressman back in 1995, before Jemma Redgrave debuted in the reintroduced role in the 2012 episode "The Power of Three".

She’ll also be joined by fellow UNIT colleagues Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient) and Scientific Advisor Shirley Anne Bingham (Ruth Madeley), along with General Austin Pierce, with Colin McFarlane reprising his role from Torchwood: Children of Earth.

We have no idea what the Doctor - and any of their many companions - would do without the help of the illustrious UNIT leader, (her double-bluff against the Zygons remains a real highlight) so we’ll be crossing our fingers that she makes it through the events of the upcoming miniseries!

Stay tuned for more about The War Between the Land and the Sea, including news, interviews, features and more. The War Between the Land and the Sea is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7th December.

Add The War Between the Land and the Sea to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.