Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea gives new name for classic monster: "It's racist to say Sea Devil"
When the Sea Devils rise again, they’re not monsters – they’re Homo Aqua.
Published: Thursday, 6 November 2025 at 11:28 am
