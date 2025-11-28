The release date for The War Between the Land and the Sea’s soundtrack has been confirmed, with the BBC revealing it will feature a cover track by pop icon Alison Goldfrapp.

Ad

The soundtrack for the upcoming Doctor Who spin-off, which will feature an original score by Lorne Balfe, will be available on digital platforms on 5th December.

The album will also feature a cover of David Bowie’s Heroes by Goldfrapp and Balfe, which is set to be released on 12th December.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the cover, composer Balfe recently said that he’s “working on a great song with Alison Goldfrapp which is going to be very special, story-wise, but also musically-wise… it’s a musical moment."

Alison Goldfrapp. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Goldfrapp said in a statement: "Covering ‘Heroes’ felt deeply connected to the spirit of the series which is about resilience and unity in the face of overwhelming forces. Working with Lorne was a wonderful experience, his ability to weave emotion and cinematic vision into orchestral textures brought a new dimension to Heroes.”

Balfe added: “Creating the score for The War Between Land and Sea felt like composing at the boundary of two worlds – where the modern day meets the ancient sea. I wanted to draw the audience into a journey of mystery, wonder, and conflict, and I hope every note echoes humanity’s struggle to find balance with forces beyond their understanding.”

Russell T Davies added: “Lorne’s music soars from the land to the sea and then high into the skies, it’s so beautiful.”

Set in the Whonuiverse, The War Between the Land and the Sea will revolve around the military organisation UNIT as they are forced to deal with the arrival of an ancient species, the Sea Devils.

The series will star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw alongside numerous recurring Doctor Who actors.

The War Between the Land and the Sea is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7th December.

Add The War Between the Land and the Sea to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.