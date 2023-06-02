How to get Alison Goldfrapp tickets as singer embarks on 2024 UK solo tour
Synth-pop icon Alison Goldfrapp is heading out on a headline tour next year in celebration of her debut solo album, The Love Invention. Here’s how you can grab a spot as tickets go on sale.
Ooh la la! Alison Goldfrapp, one half of the electronic music duo Goldfrapp, is going on her first-ever solo tour next winter.
The 57-year-old will be touring the UK from February to March in 2024, with stops lined up in Manchester, Birmingham, and London.
The tour will be used to bring the singer’s latest album, The Love Invention, to the stage with tracks such as Fever and Digging Deeper making up the setlist. The album, which was released only last month, is Goldfrapp’s first full-length project to be made without her musical partner Will Gregory.
Instead, she collaborated with producers Richard X and James Greenwood to make this new sound, which ended up reaching the top 10 on the UK albums chart. She previously described one of her new songs, So Hard So Hot, as having a “very clubby, acid-y feeling […] but I wanted lightness to come out of the chorus”.
Goldfrapp will also be taking the “clubby” atmosphere to several shows this summer, including the Somerset House Summer Series, Primavera Sound, and Glastonbury Festival.
Yet it’s hardly surprising to see her on such major stages after more than 24 years ruling the world of glam rock and synth-pop. In 1999, she and keyboardist Gregory formed Goldfrapp and soon produced their debut album Felt Mountain, which reached number 57 on the albums chart and was certified Gold. Then, in the years following, they went on to create seven more studio albums, with their sixth Tales of Us charting in the top 20 in over 15 countries.
Now, it’s Alison Goldfrapp’s chance to see what impact this new album can make. To see her live in 2024, here’s what you need to know.
Buy Alison Goldfrapp tickets at Ticketmaster
Buy Alison Goldfrapp tickets at Live Nation
When and where is Alison Goldfrapp playing in 2024?
Half of Goldfrapp will be hitting the road from 23rd February to 1st March next year. The singer will be starting in Manchester and heading over to Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol, before finishing off in London. Here are the full details:
- 23 Feb 2024 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 24 Feb 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 26 Feb 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 27 Feb 2024 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 29 Feb 2024 – Bristol, O2 Academy
- 1 March 2024 – London, Roundhouse
How much do Alison Goldfrapp tickets cost?
Tickets roughly start at £40 for stalls and standing seats but will vary depending on the venue.
How to get tickets to see Alison Goldfrapp UK tour
Pre-sale tickets for Alison Goldfrapp’s UK tour started on Wednesday 31st May at 10am, for artists and O2 Priority customers.
General sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 2nd June). To grab yourself a spot, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Alison Goldfrapp tickets at Ticketmaster
Buy Alison Goldfrapp tickets at Live Nation
