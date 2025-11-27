As Doctor Who fans count down the days to spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea, the show’s creator and stars have shared an intriguing new teaser about the five-part BBC drama.

Ad

Billed as a miniseries launching on BBC One and iPlayer, the upcoming UNIT-centric (Unified Intelligence Taskforce) show – starring Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jemma Redgrave – will feature a “powerful” end-credits scene that is sure to excite Whovians.

Asked whether The War Between the Land and the Sea is strictly a standalone series, showrunner and writer Russell T Davies exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "It's a complete story – it absolutely ends... and I will say, stay tuned for the very end, keep watching.”

While the Doctor Who stalwart is keeping quiet on the exact specifics, he confirmed that fans should temper their expectations regarding a potential cameo from the Time Lord, clarifying: “That doesn't mean... that sounds like the Doctor appears – that's not what happens! But within the story, the credits start to roll... keep watching!”

As we await the next slice of timey-wimey adventure following that huge Billie Piper-shaped cliffhanger ahead of the 2026 Christmas special, it’s encouraging to see the BBC continue to expand the franchise with another spin-off, joining beloved shows Torchwood, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Class.

Russell Tovey as Barclay Pierre-Dupont and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt in The War Between the Land and the Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

With a powerful geopolitical eco-thriller plot spotlighting the effects of pollution and the climate crisis within the iconic Sea Devils’ (aka Homo Aqua) realm, fans can look forward to a compelling drama set within the beloved universe and driven by a star-studded cast.

The relationship between Tovey’s UNIT worker Barclay and Mbatha-Raw’s Sea Devil, Salt, is set to form the emotional core of the series – with the pair “changing each other forever”.

And Davies is certainly full of praise for the performances, teasing: “It's one of the most powerful endings within the most amazing performance from one of this cast you'll ever see.” We’re sold!

Star Mbatha-Raw also opened up about her experience on the show, telling RadioTimes.com “it's been an amazing journey”.

When asked about the future of the spin-off, the Loki star added: “I think this particular chapter of the story feels fully-formed as its own thing, but there's a whole world out there under the sea, so who knows what Russell has in mind?”

Stay tuned for more about The War Between the Land and the Sea, including news, interviews, features and more. The War Between the Land and the Sea is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7th December.

Add The War Between the Land and the Sea to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.