Doctor Who has delivered a thrilling excursion into its own past to mark the upcoming release of The Collection: Season 21 Blu-ray set, with faces from the series' history returning.

A new short adventure – Destination: Daleks, penned by The War Between the Land and the Sea co-writer Pete McTighe – has Peter Davison reprising his role as the Fifth Doctor, alongside companion Tegan, played once again by Janet Fielding.

The pair arrive by TARDIS at Butler's Wharf on the south shore of the River Thames, London, the site of 1984 serial Resurrection of the Daleks – Tegan's final story as a regular companion.

Discovering a slain soldier in possession of a data beacon, the pair are surprised to receive a desperate message from another old friend – Turlough, portrayed by Mark Strickson.

Turlough was last seen in 1984's Planet of Fire, opting to leave the Doctor and Tegan behind to return to his homeworld of Trion – but now we learn that Trion has been invaded by an unknown aggressor.

Turlough makes a distressed plea for the Doctor's help, only for the invaders of Trion to reveal themselves as... the Daleks!

You can watch the full trailer for Doctor Who: The Collection: Season 21 set below – including the Destination: Daleks short.

Alongside the newly-revealed Destination: Daleks short, Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 21 Blu-ray set will also feature a range of exclusive bonus material.

Several stories receive updated special effects, including The Awakening, Frontios, Resurrection of the Daleks and The Caves of Androzani, while Warriors of the Deep is presented in a full Special Edition, featuring a four-part re-edit, newly-created visual effects and a 5.1 surround sound mix. New surround sound mixes are also included for The Awakening and The Caves of Androzani.

Fans can also enjoy behind-the-scenes features exploring the making of Resurrection of the Daleks and The Twin Dilemma, a brand new audio commentary on The Awakening, as well as an In Conversation feature with Janet Fielding, Mark Strickson and Matthew Waterhouse, hosted by Matthew Sweet.

L-R: Peter Davison (The Fifth Doctor), Mark Strickson (Turlough) and Janet Fielding (Tegan) in Doctor Who: Frontios BBC

Returning favourites include Behind the Sofa, which sees an extensive panel of past Doctors, companions and guest stars revisiting the season, and another competitive instalment of The Doctor Who Escape Room. Elsewhere, Look Who’s Boating reunites Peter Davison and Janet Fielding for a Thames-side adventure, while 48 Hours with Fielding follows Toby Hadoke spending time with the Tegan actress.

The box set also includes Tales of the TARDIS (a 2023 re-edit of Earthshock), The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot with new commentary, HD photo galleries, info text, PDF archives and a selection of previously released DVD extras.

With Destination: Daleks offering a brand-new coda to this era, The Collection: Season 21 is shaping up to be an essential addition for long-time fans and collectors.

Doctor Who: The Collection: Season 21 set is currently scheduled for release on 16th March, 2026 and is available for pre-order now.

