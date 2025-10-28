The future of Doctor Who has been confirmed, with the BBC confirming that Disney will not partner on further seasons of the beloved sci-fi.

However, the show will return in 2026 with a new Christmas special, written by Russell T Davies.

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC said in a statement: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea.

"The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026.

"We can assure fans the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

The War Between the Land and the Sea, the upcoming Doctor Who spin-off starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, with a Doctor Who animation for CBeebies also in development.

The show's future has been in limbo for some time, with Disney's decision taking some time to come.

However, Kate Phillips, chief content officer at the BBC, previously said the show will continue on the BBC "with or without" Disney.

She said at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival: "Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere.

"Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with The War Between The Land And The Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC."

The last episode of Doctor Who season 15 aired in May, with Ncuti Gatwa departing the show, regenerating into Billie Piper in scenes that stunned fans.

Now, all eyes will be on what happens next, both on screen and behind the scenes. Will the BBC find another partner? Will the broadcaster go it alone? Will Piper return? Watch this space – and time!

