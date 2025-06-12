While Doctor Who has a rich history with animation, and with children's programming, it will be the first time a Whoniverse series has been created for CBeebies.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education, said: “Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor!

"This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

Doctor Who. BBC

The series will run for 26 episodes in 2027/2028 and a further 26 episodes in 2028/2029.

The full pitch document details attributes of Doctor Who that the BBC is eager to retain, including iconic elements of the series like the Doctor being an alien from Gallifrey, having the TARDIS and using the sonic screwdriver.

It details that the Doctor should be "hugely intelligent, especially with scientific knowledge" and aspirational for the audience, as well as having a strong moral compass and avoiding physical combat, instead "relying on intelligence, humour, and diplomacy to resolve conflicts".

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of course, the Doctor wouldn't be the Doctor without their companions! The pitch invitation also calls for "a range of friendly and relatable companions" who can collectively solve problems with the Doctor.

As for the iconic Doctor Who monsters? It sounds like there won't be too much hiding behind the sofa, as any villains in the animated series should be "more mischievous or bumbling, rather than menacing, and provide the Doctor with challenges that can be overcome in a non-threatening way".

BBC Studios will distribute the series.

Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith with K9 in Doctor Who. BBC/Adrian Rogers

It's certainly not the first time that Doctor Who has launched a series specifically for children, with Elisabeth Sladen previously reprising her role as Sarah Jane Smith for the successful CBBC series The Sarah Jane Adventures.

It ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2011, with a reunion special airing in 2020 to say goodbye to the character and to actress Sladen following her death.

More information can be found on the BBC Commissioning site.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.