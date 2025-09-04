Meanwhile, Morrissey, who called the series "astonishing", plays Clive, an unsmiling and troubled man who has lived next-door to Leo for almost 15 years.

The synopsis for the series says: "Just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe.

"The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the prejudices which are creeping back into our lives."

The news of production starting up was announced alongside a video of Davies, Cumming and Morrissey speaking about the project.

In an additional statement, Cumming, who recently played Lux in an episode of Doctor Who for Davies, said: "The best things in life are worth waiting for, and the best people.

"Russell T Davies and I have been trying to work together for over 20 years. Now, not only are we working together but doing so with one of my dearest, oldest friends, Dave Morrissey, and in a piece of work I think is so brilliant and prescient and necessary. I don’t say this lightly, but this is truly an honour."

Meanwhile, Morrissey, who starred in Davies's 2008 Christmas special of Doctor Who, The Next Doctor, said: "I'm delighted to be working with Russell again, and also to be working with Alan who has been a great friend of mine for over 40 years but we’ve never had the chance to work together. It’s a privilege to be with them both on this astonishing piece of work."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The wider cast for the series has also been announced, including Pooky Quesnel (Moonflower Murders) as Clive’s wife Marie, Jackson Connor (Masters of the Air) as Clive’s youngest son George, Joseph Evans (Coronation Street) as George’s older brother Saul and Elizabeth Berrington (Virdee) as Leo’s best friend Stephanie.

Iz Hesketh (Renegade Nell) will play Zee and Shakeel Kimotho (CATS) will play Hanna, who both work at Spit & Polish, while Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Wednesday) will play the bar’s manager Judy, Paul Rhys (The Sandman) will play Canal Street fixture Melba, Charlie Condou (Unforgotten) will play Leo’s ex-husband Curtis and Denise Welch (Waterloo Road) will play Diane.

The series is being directed by Peter Hoar, who has also worked with Davies on Doctor Who, It's a Sin and Nolly, while also directing episodes of The Last of Us and Daredevil.

Tip Toe will be coming to Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.