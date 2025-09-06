Season 2 part 2 brought us some incredible reveals, with Tyler's (Hunter Doohan) extended family being introduced, the return of Wednesday's aunt Ophelia Frump, and of course, Lady Gaga's mysterious role finally being brought to light.

Unsurprisingly, given how popular the show is, Wednesday was already renewed for season 3 before season 2 had even been released, with updates on filming already trickling in, more about which you can find below.

So, what do we know so far about Wednesday season 3 and when could it arrive? Keep reading to find out.

When could Wednesday season 3 be released?

Of course, we don't have a release date for season 3 just yet. But, if the gap between seasons 1 and 2 is anything to go by, we could be waiting until 2028.

However, 2023 saw the WGA strikes, which affected productions industry-wide. Assuming no such strikes take place between seasons 2 and 3, the gap might be a little shorter.

In August 2025, it was reported that season 3 is currently scheduled to start filming in 2026, meaning a 2027 release date could be on the cards.

Wednesday was confirmed for season 3 in July 2025, before season 2 had arrived. Co-creator and co-showrunner Alfred Gough said: "Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.

"We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday."

Miles Millar, fellow co-creator and co-showrunner, added: "We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!"

Who could be in the cast of Wednesday season 3?

While an official cast list has not been revealed for season 3, season 2 has given us some clues as to who could return.

At the moment, we'd guess that the following stars will return for a third season:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene

Georgie Farmer as Ajax

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump

Joonas Suotamo as Lurch

Liv Spencer as Varicose

TBC as Ophelia Frump

Season 2 part 1 proved pretty deadly, confirming the deaths of Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane), Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci) and Dr Rachael Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton) – so it's safe to say we won't be seeing them back. Gough has also confirmed that we've seen the last of Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Part 2 was also a bit of bloodbath, confirming the death of Principal Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), meaning Nevermore will need a new Principal.

Frances O'Connor's Francoise Galpin also met her demise, so we're not expecting her to be back. We also saw the death of Owen Painter's Isaac Night (AKA Slurp), with Thing remaining loyal to the Addams Family.

Meanwhile, we also saw the brutal death of Professor Orloff (Christopher Lloyd) at the hands of Slurp/Isaac.

We could also welcome a new cast member in season 3, however. Season 2 ended by showing us a glimpse of Ophelia Frump. While we didn't see her face, we'd certainly expect her to appear in season 3.

What could the plot of Wednesday season 3 be?

At the moment, it's difficult to say, but we'd expect Wednesday to return to Nevermore to investigate another case. We'd also expect more Addams Family members to appear.

How many episodes will there be in Wednesday season 3?

Again, nothing is confirmed but we'd expect another eight episodes, similar to seasons 1 and 2.

Is there a trailer for Wednesday season 3?

Not yet! But you can check out the trailer for season 2 below:

