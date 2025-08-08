Early on in the new season, White's exit from the series is somewhat addressed as Wednesday goes back to her Nevermore Academy dorm room to find an unexpected delivery from Xavier.

Last season saw Xavier try to give Wednesday a mobile phone, but with Wednesday not one to welcome in any new technology, it's safe to say that hasn't been used – at least not to contact Xavier.

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe in episode 101 of Wednesday. Netflix

His gift – a painting of a red-eyed raven – came accompanied with a note which read: "I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you.

"Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don’t ask me how I know or what it means, but it’s connected to you, I’m sure. Who’s Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?"

While some viewers may have taken the season 2 premiere episode mention of Xavier to mean that he could be making an appearance later down the line, co-showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed to TVLine that "we have seen the last of him".

He added that Xavier is "at a boarding school we mentioned in season 1, Reichenbach, which is like the European version of Nevermore".

Read more:

Where one door closes, another one opens for Wednesday, as sparks are still set to continue to fly with Tyler (Hunter Doohan) this season.

Speaking to that, Gough told TVLine: "There’s definitely something there, and he can definitely twist the knife in terms of that relationship.

"Wednesday went down the path of romance sort of reluctantly in season 1, and she paid the price for that, so she’s closing the door on that avenue of her adolescence for the time being. But when she gets together with Tyler, sparks always fly."

Gough continued: "There’s something unspoken between them. We love to see them together and to explore that that dynamic. Both Tyler and Jenna play it so brilliantly, and there’s a lot that’s unsaid in those scenes."

White wasn't the only person missing from the season 2 cast of Wednesday, with Lurch being recast as Joonas Suotamo takes over from George Burcea.

There's also a raft of new faces joining the fun for season 2, including Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi, as well as plenty more.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will stream from Wednesday 3rd September on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.