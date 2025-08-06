The Addams Family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, has been attempting to prevent the death of best friend Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) after seeing a tombstone emblazoned with her name in one of her psychic visions - and, along the way, has uncovered a sinister plot run from Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

So far, season 2 has been a lot more bloody than season 1, courtesy of a literal murder of crows and Pugsley's (Isaac Ordonez) very hungry zombie friend Slurp.

But the final scenes of episode 4 have proven devastating for Wednesday - and leave her fate completely up in the air. Here's everything you need to know about what happened in that brutal episode. Beware, there are major spoilers ahead.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 ending explained: Is Wednesday dead?

No, we're not expecting Wednesday to die after her ordeal in episode 4. However, she does appear to be gravely injured.

The final scenes of Wednesday season 2 episode 4 see our main character thrown from the upper floors of Willow Hill by Tyler (Hunter Doohan) in his Hyde form.

As the police arrive and begin shooting at Tyler, we see Wednesday lying bloodied on the floor. With an ambulance on its way, Wednesday speaks of her "final moments".

She says: "I've always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I hear is my mother's words ringing in my ears. Maybe I have made things worse. Much worse."

So, what could happen next? While Wednesday's injuries appear to be very serious, we know she's made of tough stuff and hopefully an ambulance will get to her just in time.

However, we would expect her to be shaken from the ordeal. Maybe we'll see our fearless Addams daughter forced to exercise a bit more caution in the second half of the show?

We also have to remember that Wednesday has survived grave injuries before - including being stabbed by Laurel, AKA Miss Thornhill (Christina Ricci), in season 1.

However, that was because her ancestor and spirit guide Goody Addams intervened, using Wednesday's necklace as a conduit to transfer her spirit into Wednesday and heal her.

The difference in season 2, however, is that Goody is no longer around after sacrificing herself in season 1, and Wednesday has been struggling with her powers.

So, this time, Wednesday might be on her own - or is she? Before she was attacked by Tyler, Wednesday was seen escorting one of the Willow Hill inmates out of the building, declaring herself an angel of vengeance. Could the inmate be her aunt, the infamous Ophelia Frump?

What is LOIS?

After Fester (Fred Armisen) gets himself enrolled into Willow Hill as a patient, he and Wednesday eventually discover that LOIS is not a person but an acronym for a top-secret programme: Long-term Outcast Integration Study.

It's revealed that Judi (Heather Matarazzo), who had previously appeared to be an innocent employee at Willow Hill, is actually the daughter of Augustus Fairburn, and was tasked with continuing his work: experimenting on outcasts in an attempt to extract their powers and give them to normies too.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in Wednesday season 2. Netflix

Judi reveals that she was born a normie but has now become an avian after the brutal tests on the outcasts. In fact, the outcasts that Wednesday had previously believed dead were actually imprisoned and kept as living experiments.

Fester attempts to electrocute Judi and, in doing so, cuts the power to all of Willow Hill, allowing each of the imprisoned inmates to escape.

While the imprisoned outcasts attempt to tear Judi apart, she appears to escape. It also means that other dangerous inmates, including Slurp, have now been set free.

Is Laurel dead?

Yes, it appears that Laurel, AKA Miss Thornhill, has now met her demise, after being chased down and stabbed by Tyler in Hyde form.

While she attempts to convince him that she only ever had his best interests at heart, Tyler harbours no love for Laurel.

Christina Ricci plays Marilyn Thornhill in Wednesday. Netflix

After giving her a five-second head start, he easily chases her down and stabs her with his claws, completing his revenge after she manipulated and groomed him.

A final shot of Laurel shows her lying completely still, presumably confirming her death.

Why can't Wednesday access her powers?

There are a few possible reasons that could explain why Wednesday has been struggling with her psychic powers.

Of course, her spirit guide Goody is no longer around, meaning Wednesday is left to her own devices with her powers.

Wednesday has also pushing her psychic ability too far, according to her mother Morticia, who is worried that Wednesday will follow in the footsteps of her Aunt Ophelia - leading to Morticia burning Goody's book in the fireplace.

Ophelia was previously sent away by Hester after pushing her psychic abilities too far - and has since been missing for 20 years... is it just us or does it sound like she could make a reappearance in season 2 part 2?

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

