The chart-topper, who was partly responsible for the iconic TikTok dance trend from season 1, is set to make a guest appearance in season 2 part 2.

But, while it was previously reported that Gaga is set to play a legendary Nevermore teacher named Rosaline Rotwood, Wednesday Addams actress Ortega has now been quick to debunk that theory.

"She's not a teacher," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight. "She's not. Whatever you heard, it's wrong."

The actress went on to describe Gaga as "one of the kindest, most grounded people I've ever had the pleasure of working with. She's such a powerhouse."

So, if Gaga's not playing a teacher, then who is she playing?! Well, we've got some theories.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Wednesday has heard a lot about her long-lost aunt, Ophelia Frump, in the first part of season 2 - so much, that it would be strange if the series wasn't teeing up an appearance from her.

While we had previously assumed that the unnamed Willow Hill inmate played by Frances O'Connor would turn out to be Morticia's sister, perhaps it's instead a role Gaga will be playing.

After all, as Catherine Zeta Jones, who plays Morticia, said to ET: "The Addams Family would welcome her with open arms.

"I actually think she is probably related somehow genetically to the Addams Family, like the real Addams Family, that bounced off the comic pages."

Another possibility is that Gaga will play Wednesday's new spirit guide. After all her struggles with her psychic powers this season, and following the loss of Goody Addams (also played by Ortega) last season, Wednesday is clearly in need of a new spirit guide.

Again, the series has been teeing up an appearance from a new spirit guide to help Wednesday with her powers. Will it be another Addams Family ancestor - perhaps played by a glamorous gothic queen?

Or, how about a new villain? Season 2 of Wednesday has already seemingly wrapped up one villain's arc in a big way, with the reveal of Heather Matarazzo's Judi as the avian who has been murdering Jericho residents left, right, and centre.

Meanwhile, Tyler's master, Laurel Gates (played by Christina Ricci) met a gruesome end in episode 4. It seems the last four episodes are somewhat lacking in a major villain - unless a new one were to come along...

Whoever Gaga is set to play, it's sure to be a role to remember.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will stream from Wednesday 3rd September on Netflix.

