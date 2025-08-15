However, details are starting to emerge about season 2 part 2, which will see the return of Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems as Wednesday's spirit guide after her death last season.

Not just that, but Lady Gaga will appear in a mysterious role, with star Jenna Ortega revealing that she's not set to play a teacher as previously thought.

The show's creators also recently teased what we can expect from the next instalment, with Alfred Gough telling Variety: "At the end of part 1, she’s literally blown up the world. Once she’s let everyone out, what has she unleashed? And how is she gonna be able to contain it?

"Wednesday is, in some ways, her own worst enemy, and her hubris always comes back to haunt her.

"We wanted to structure the season differently than season 1, which was a closed whodunit until the end of Episodes 7 and 8. Here, you have this one mystery, and you solve part of that mystery, but then you unleash something."

But when can we see Wednesday's hubris unfold in part 2?

When is Wednesday season 2 part 2 released on Netflix?

The second part of Wednesday season 2 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 3rd September, meaning it comes out a month after part 1 premiered on Wednesday 6th August.

While the first season of Wednesday wasn't released in a staggered pattern, being split into two does follow suit with some of the streamer's biggest hits, including You, Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

Speaking about the two-act release, Wednesday co-creator and co-showrunner Miles Millar told Variety: "We wanted to close the doors and make the first four episodes feel like a satisfying meal, but there’s a lot more.

"You want dessert, and dessert is part 2. We were very focused on making sure that doors closed, but there are a lot of doors that are swung open as well."

Wednesday season 2 release schedule

The full release schedule for Wednesday season 2 is as follows.

Episode 1 - Here We Woe Again - Wednesday 6th August

Episode 2 - It's My Party and I'll Woe If I Want To - Wednesday 6th August

Episode 3 - Dance the Night a Woe - Wednesday 6th August

Episode 4 - Now You See Me, Now You Woe - Wednesday 6th August

Episode 5 - Let Me Woe You Again - Wednesday 3rd September

Episode 6 - The Final Woe Down part 1 - Wednesday 3rd September

Episode 7 - The Final Woe Down part 2 - Wednesday 3rd September

Episode 8 - The Final Woe Down part 3 - Wednesday 3rd September

What will the plot of Wednesday season 2 part 2 be?

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will continue to show Wednesday attempting to prevent the death of best friend Enid (Emma Myers) after she saw it happen in a vision.

Now, though, she's got to contend with Tyler (Hunter Doohan) being on the loose after she accidentally allowed him to escape from Willow Hill.

Can Wednesday save her family and friends? Only time will tell.

How many episodes are there in Wednesday season 2?

There are eight episodes in the second season of Wednesday, just like season 1.

Is there a trailer for Wednesday season 2 part 2?

There is! You can check it out below:

