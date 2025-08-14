Weems died at the end of season 1, and she doesn’t appear during the first part of season 2. However, Netflix just confirmed that she’ll be back for part 2, which arrives on 3rd September.

During the so-called Doom Tour, Gwendoline Christie made a cameo appearance in full costume, saying, "Did you really think Nevermore would let me go so easily? I was never gone... you just stopped looking." Footage from this event in Australia showed fans freaking out as Christie struts her way onstage.

Fans were already speculating about Christie’s potential return, after she was spotted in Ireland, near to one of Wednesday’s filming locations. Given her character’s popularity in season 1, it’s no surprise that the show is bringing her back.

The trailer for season 2, part 2 also teases the conclusion of several storylines along with Principal Weems's new role.

Opening with Wednesday awaking in a hospital bed, we see Weems in a nurse’s outfit. Has she magically come back to life? Well, not exactly.

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in Wednesday season 2 Bernard Walsh/Netflix

She’s Wednesday’s new “spirit guide,” a supernatural companion that only the psychic Wednesday can see, after the loss of Goody Addams last season.

This role promises plenty of new spooky antics (and cool costumes) for Christie, in a decidedly different role from her position as Nevermore’s principal in season 1.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see the return of lead characters including Wednesday’s school friends and parents, pointing toward a tumultuous conclusion for season 2.

This could also mark the start of a new recurring role for Larissa Weems. Season 3 will start filming later this year, and there may be potential for Christie to return for another episode or two.

