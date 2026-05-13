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The Rookie season 9 gets release window update – and fans are in for a wait
It seems The Rookie's next season is likely to air around the same time as new spin-off show, The Rookie: North.
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 10:55 am
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