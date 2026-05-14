Florence Pugh has a busy year of releases ahead. Not only will she star in two of the biggest movies of the year, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three, which happen to be releasing in cinemas on the same day, but she will also star in a new Netflix adaptation of East of Eden.

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Now, the trailer for that limited series has been unveiled.

A Netflix adaptation of the 1952 John Steinbeck novel was first announced in 2022, with Pugh set to star as Cathy Ames and Zoe Kazan set to write the seven-part series.

Six years on, the trailer has been revealed alongside the news that the series will launch this autumn, with Challengers stars Mike Faist also set to star.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

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The synopsis for the series says: "This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames."

Also starring with Pugh and Faist, the latter of whom will play Charles Trask, will be Tracy Letts (The Paper) as Cyrus Trask, Martha Plimpton (Task) as Faye, Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones) as Samuel Hamilton and Joseph Zada (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) as Cal Trask.

Meanwhile, Joe Anders (Lee) will play Aron Trask, Christopher Abbott (The Testament of Ann Lee) will play Adam Trask and Hoon Lee (Your Friends & Neighbours) will play Lee.

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East of Eden is the third project to be written by Kazan, after her work on the films Ruby Sparks and Wildlife. She is best known as an actor, having starred in project including The Big Sick, The Deuce and She Said.

East of Eden will stream on Netflix later this year. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

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