After teasing the trailer was on the way, nothing could have prepared fans for the treat of the extended The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer.

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Later this year, fans will return to Panem as we follow a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, a deadly game that marks the second quarter quell.

The quarter quell is more bloody than ever, as each district sends twice the amount of tributes to the Capital, as 48 children fight to the death – and we now have a closer look at what's to come.

The trailer provides a first look at the franchise's most feared and iconic characters, including Ralph Fiennes as Coriolanus Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Murray Close

The trailer also offers a closer look at Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird and Kelvin Harrison Jr as Beetee Latier.

And trouble is on the horizon for Haymitch, as Snow offers him a chilling warning: "Haymitch Abernathy, I bet I know a thing or two about you.

"You love her and she loves you. But now, you are on your own. And may the odds..."

You can watch the full trailer below.

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The movie, which has been adapted from Suzanne Collins's novel of the same name, has been directed by Francis Lawrence once more and anticipation has never been more strong.

The book sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The 1.2 million copies sold in the US are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 20th November 2026.

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