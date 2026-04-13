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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer offers first look at Elle Fanning and more as iconic characters
There are seven months to go before the movie makes its way to the silver screen.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 3:31 pm
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