How to watch The Office spin-off The Paper
Domhnall Gleeson leads the cast of the new sitcom from Greg Daniels.
The ever-popular US version of The Office is getting an unconventional follow-up in the form of The Paper, which takes viewers inside a different business (with similarly idiosyncratic people).
Domhnall Gleeson (of Star Wars and About Time fame) leads the cast as an ambitious and optimistic journalist, who becomes editor of a struggling local newspaper in the midwestern state of Ohio.
His desire to bring the publication back to its core ideals of holding local authorities to account comes up against the tough reality of modern-day journalism, which is frequently understaffed and underfunded.
Nevertheless, with a plucky team around him, including Black Ops star Gbemisola Ikumelo and The White Lotus breakout Sabrina Impacciatore, the Toledo Truth Teller will be facing down unenviable odds head on.
If you're excited for a fresh look at office politics, here's your guide on how to watch The Paper in the UK.
How to watch The Paper in the UK
The Paper will be available in the UK on Sky Max and streaming platform NOW.
Episodes will air in double-bills from 9pm on Fridays on Sky Max, or alternatively you can binge through the entire box set on NOW from Friday 5th September 2025.
How to get Sky and NOW in the UK
NOW's Entertainment Pass gives you access to Sky Max shows as well as content from other Sky channels. You can subscribe for a rolling monthly fee of £9.99 per month from NOW.
Sky Max is available in packages from Sky, Virgin and BT. You can browse Sky deals below.
How many episodes are in The Paper?
The Paper season 1 consists of 10 episodes in total, making it markedly shorter than all but the very first season of The Office (US).
The Paper release schedule
All episodes of The Paper will be available as a binge-watch launch on NOW from Friday 5th September 2025, but the show will get a staggered broadcast on Sky Max too.
Here's an overview of the anticipated schedule:
- The Paper episode 1 – Friday 5th September at 9pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 2 – Friday 5th September at 9:35pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 3 – Friday 12th September at 9pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 4 – Friday 12th September at 9:35pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 5 – Friday 19th September at 9pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 6 – Friday 19th September at 9:35pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 7 – Friday 26th September at 9pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 8 – Friday 26th September at 9:35pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 9 – Friday 3rd October at 9pm on Sky Max
- The Paper episode 10 – Friday 3rd October at 9:35pm on Sky Max
The Paper premieres on Sky Max and NOW on Friday 5th September 2025.
