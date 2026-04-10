*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Your Friends & Neighbours season 2 episode 2.*

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It hasn't been a heap of plain-sailing for Coop (Jon Hamm) in this new season of Your Friends & Neighbours, with this week's episode revealing quite the plot twist for our protagonist.

Now firmly embracing the robber lifestyle and merely keeping an office in the city as a front for his otherwise illegal activities, Coop and Elena (Aimee Carrero) seemed to have finally reached their stride in their operations. Meaning breaking, entering and stealing was becoming second-nature to Coop now that they have a well-oiled routine under their belts.

What he couldn't have banked on, though, was new neighbour Owen Ashe (James Marsden) seeming to be several steps ahead, catching Coop stealing from his home.

When asked by Radio Times about what that now spells for Coop, series star and executive producer Hamm said: "Ashe's discovery of Coop's dealings is certainly a wrinkle that he was not expecting and has to manage in real time.

"But as we’ve seen, Coop is excellent on his feet so he handles it with his customary aplomb, I should say. It does knock him back a bit but he covers and makes the best out of the situation.”

James Marsden and Jon Hamm in Your Friends & Neighbours season 2. Apple TV

Knowing that Owen was out at a concert with his own son, Coop seized the opportunity to see what riches his enigmatic new neighbour was hiding in his home. Despite his own aching back and drama within his own family, Coop seized the small window of opportunity and was pleasantly surprised to find Owen's house unlocked.

His spontaneity was rewarded, too, with Coop finding a first edition of Edith Wharton's The House of Mirth, which would fetch an impressive six figures.

It seemed pretty straightforward until Coop goes back to his New York office to find Owen making himself comfortable, turning his phone around to reveal hidden CCTV footage of Coop stealing the book from Owen's shelves.

Could Coop really have met his downfall so early on in the season? As Hamm suggests, Coop has gotten out of trickier situations but it sure is a great cliffhanger to leave the episode on.

Where last season started off with Coop very much in disgrace due to being fired and still dealing with his divorce, this season sees him in a somewhat better position as he's retained his wealth to remain in Westmont Village – just by the kinds of means he can't shout about from the rooftops.

Ahead of its season 2 premiere, Your Friends & Neighbours was actually renewed for a third season so there's just no telling where the rest of this season could go for Coop. This season does see the introduction of James Marsden's new character, but as for where his story goes, we'll also have to be patient.

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Speaking about Marsden joining the cast for season 2, Hamm told Radio Times: "Yeah, the addition of Mr Marsden has been great. He’s obviously a wonderful actor. I’ve known Jimmy for years, we worked together on 30 Rock, believe it or not.

"And he is a tremendous addition to the cast, especially as it relates to someone who is very much set up as an antagonist to Coop directly, as you say. Not only Coop dealing with that but the larger neighbourhood having to deal with this massive disruptor dropped right in the middle of it is a nice way to set up what ends up being a pretty profound disruption."

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The first two episodes of Your Friends & Neighbours season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV, with new episodes airing weekly every Friday. Start your seven-day free Apple TV trial here.

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