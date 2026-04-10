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Jon Hamm reacts to Your Friends & Neighbours shock episode 2 twist – but says hope isn’t lost for Coop
Jon Hamm chats exclusively to Radio Times about *that* unexpected twist in Your Friends & Neighbours season 2.
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Published: Friday, 10 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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