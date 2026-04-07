❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
American Horror Story season 13 first look revealed for Jessica Lange return – as new episodes to continue from fan-favourite season
The 13th season is expected to land around Halloween 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 7 April 2026 at 11:39 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad