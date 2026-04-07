American Horror Story fans have been given a first look at Jessica Lange’s return in the upcoming 13th season as filming on the instalment begins.

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The actress, who starred in the first four seasons of FX’s horror anthology, is returning to headline the upcoming season, which is expected to premiere around Halloween 2026.

And now her comeback has been teased by executive producer Ryan Murphy in a series of first-look photos on Instagram, which show the star from behind as she gazes out of a large window.

"American Horror Story, Season 13," the post's caption reads. "Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!"

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The star's return for season 13 was announced last Halloween, with fellow American Horror Story veterans Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Emma Roberts also confirmed to be starring.

It’s yet to be confirmed who the actors will be playing, and whether they’ll be reprising their roles as their previous AHS characters.

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast in season 13 will include Ariana Grande in another yet-to-be-confirmed role.

Jessica Lange as Fiona Goode in AHS Coven. FX

Lange first appeared on the anthology series in season 1's Murder House cast in 2011, before going on to appear in Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, and finally in 2018’s Apocalypse season.

The star previously shut down the possibility of making any future appearances on American Horror Story.

Asked whether she'd be returning to the horror series at the Glasgow Film Festival in early 2025, she responded: "Oh Christ, no. I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

The series was renewed for three more seasons back in 2020, with season 13 marking the final season in the batch that were ordered.

American Horror Story is available now to watch on Disney+ in the UK – sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

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