The HBO crime drama stars Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.
Mare of Easttown gripped audiences when it first debuted in 2021. Now, the acclaimed show's creator, Brad Ingelsby, is back with a brand-new HBO crime drama titled Task.
The new series stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent and Tom Pelphrey as a family man behind a host of violent robberies. The series follows the two as they are drawn together on a dangerous collision course.
With the show having already received strong reviews and boasting a big cast of well-known stars, viewers will no doubt be wondering how they can watch the show in the UK.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Task in the UK.
How to watch Task in the UK
While Task is being released on HBO in the US, it's also coming to Sky and NOW in the UK, as many of the cable channel's programmes do.
While episodes will be airing weekly on Sundays on HBO starting from 7th September, they will arrive on Mondays on Sky and NOW, starting on Monday 8th September. They will also first air at 2am on Sky Atlantic, before re-airing later the same day at 9pm.
What is Task about?
Task comes from the creator of Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby, and is made up of seven episodes.
The synopsis for the crime drama says: "Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey)."
Who stars in Task?
The cast of Task is led by Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), while other major roles are played by the likes of Emilia Jones (The Running Man), Thuso Mbedu (Castlevania: Nocturne), Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon), Alison Oliver (Saltburn) and Martha Plimpton (Prime Target).
Here's a full list of the central cast members featured across the series:
- Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis
- Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast
- Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast
- Thuso Mbedu as Aleah
- Raúl Castillo as Cliff
- Jamie McShane as Perry
- Sam Keeley as Jayson
- Fabien Frankel as Anthony
- Alison Oliver as Lizzie
- Silvia Dionicio as Emily
- Owen Teague as Peaches
- Dominic Colón as Deric
- Margarita Levieva as Eryn
- Raphael Sbarge as Chief Dorsey
- Mickey Sumner as Shelley Driscoll
- Brian Goodman as Vincent Hawkes
- Elvis Nolasco as Freddy Frias
- Colin Bates as Shane McReynolds
- Isaach De Bankolé as Daniel Georges
- Phoebe Fox as Sara
- Coral Peña as Meg Coyle
- Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty
- Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis
Task trailer
You can watch the trailer for Task right here now.
Task will debut on Sky and NOW on Monday 8th September – sign up for Sky TV.
