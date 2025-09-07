With the show having already received strong reviews and boasting a big cast of well-known stars, viewers will no doubt be wondering how they can watch the show in the UK.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Task in the UK.

How to watch Task in the UK

Emilia Jones in Task. HBO

While Task is being released on HBO in the US, it's also coming to Sky and NOW in the UK, as many of the cable channel's programmes do.

While episodes will be airing weekly on Sundays on HBO starting from 7th September, they will arrive on Mondays on Sky and NOW, starting on Monday 8th September. They will also first air at 2am on Sky Atlantic, before re-airing later the same day at 9pm.

What is Task about?

Tom Pelphrey in Task. HBO

Task comes from the creator of Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby, and is made up of seven episodes.

The synopsis for the crime drama says: "Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey)."

Who stars in Task?

Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver in Task. HBO

The cast of Task is led by Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), while other major roles are played by the likes of Emilia Jones (The Running Man), Thuso Mbedu (Castlevania: Nocturne), Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon), Alison Oliver (Saltburn) and Martha Plimpton (Prime Target).

Here's a full list of the central cast members featured across the series:

Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast

Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast

Thuso Mbedu as Aleah

Raúl Castillo as Cliff

Jamie McShane as Perry

Sam Keeley as Jayson

Fabien Frankel as Anthony

Alison Oliver as Lizzie

Silvia Dionicio as Emily

Owen Teague as Peaches

Dominic Colón as Deric

Margarita Levieva as Eryn

Raphael Sbarge as Chief Dorsey

Mickey Sumner as Shelley Driscoll

Brian Goodman as Vincent Hawkes

Elvis Nolasco as Freddy Frias

Colin Bates as Shane McReynolds

Isaach De Bankolé as Daniel Georges

Phoebe Fox as Sara

Coral Peña as Meg Coyle

Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis

Task trailer

You can watch the trailer for Task right here now.

Task will debut on Sky and NOW on Monday 8th September – sign up for Sky TV.

