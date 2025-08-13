The series is set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia and sees Avengers and Poor Things star Ruffalo play an FBI agent heading a task force charged with putting an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unassuming family man, played by Ozark's Tom Pelphrey.

The cast also includes roles for Emilia Jones (CODA), Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy), Sam Keeley (Kin), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon), Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends), Raúl Castillo (Looking) and Martha Plimpton (Mass).

The trailer opens with Ruffalo's character – who is named Tom – declaring in voice-over: "It's easy to talk about forgiveness and mercy when it's not your loss," before we see him hired by Plimpton's Kathleen McGinty to head up the task force.

He seems reluctant to be given the job to say the least – explaining that it's "kind of a bad time" – and the rest of the trailer gives some idea about the scale of the challenge on his hands, as we get a look at the criminal he's been asked to take down, who carries out his robberies wearing a somewhat terrifying skeleton mask.

It certainly looks primed to be another gripping crime saga in the mould of Mare of Easttown – you can see for yourself by watching the trailer in full below:

Task will debut on Sky and NOW on Monday 8th September – sign up for Sky TV.

