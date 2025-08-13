Avengers star Mark Ruffalo's new crime drama confirms UK release date with tense first-look trailer
The new series from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby is coming to Sky very soon.
Sky has released a new trailer for upcoming Mark Ruffalo drama Task and announced that it will begin airing on Monday 8th September – one day after it is released in the US.
The series is penned by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby and is airing on HBO across the Atlantic, but is a Sky Exclusive in the UK and will air each of its seven episodes weekly on both Sky and NOW.
The series is set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia and sees Avengers and Poor Things star Ruffalo play an FBI agent heading a task force charged with putting an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unassuming family man, played by Ozark's Tom Pelphrey.
The cast also includes roles for Emilia Jones (CODA), Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy), Sam Keeley (Kin), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon), Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends), Raúl Castillo (Looking) and Martha Plimpton (Mass).
The trailer opens with Ruffalo's character – who is named Tom – declaring in voice-over: "It's easy to talk about forgiveness and mercy when it's not your loss," before we see him hired by Plimpton's Kathleen McGinty to head up the task force.
He seems reluctant to be given the job to say the least – explaining that it's "kind of a bad time" – and the rest of the trailer gives some idea about the scale of the challenge on his hands, as we get a look at the criminal he's been asked to take down, who carries out his robberies wearing a somewhat terrifying skeleton mask.
It certainly looks primed to be another gripping crime saga in the mould of Mare of Easttown – you can see for yourself by watching the trailer in full below:
Task will debut on Sky and NOW on Monday 8th September
