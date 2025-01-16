Will there be a Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?
The animated video game adaptation has left fans eager for more.
The dark world of Castlevania is back on our screens as the second season of spin-off series Nocturne lands on Netflix, bringing a bit of gothic fantasy to our chilly January evenings.
Based on the popular video game by Konami, the series follows Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) as he fights vampires and other terrifying monsters against the backdrop of the French Revolution.
The series picks up the Belmont family line as well as themes and stylistic cues from the original Castlevania animated series, which enjoyed a popular and acclaimed run on Netflix between 2017 and 2021.
Nocturne director Samuel Deats went so far as to suggest that Castlevania could be credited for "kicking off the whole video game adaptation and adult animation craze in the west" – while delivering some disappointing news about the show's current status.
If you're interested in what the future holds for Castlevania: Nocturne, read on for everything we know so far about a potential third season.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Will there be a Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?
Netflix is yet to confirm whether Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for season 3 or cancelled, with director Samuel Deats telling fans on X that the show was "on hiatus" until the streamer reaches a verdict.
He appealed: "It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support [season 2] when it releases!"
In a refreshingly candid thread, Deats went on to explain that viewership of Nocturne season 2 during the first month of its availability is likely to be the primary factor deciding its fate.
If you're a super fan looking to go the extra mile to boost the show's chances, Deats added that Blu-ray and merchandise sales, plus social media chatter and fan art can all help "add up" to a renewal from Netflix.
When could a potential Castlevania: Nocturne season 3 be released?
If Castlevania: Nocturne were to be renewed for a third season, we'd expect the show to follow its typical production cycle consisting of an approximately 15-month wait between seasons – pointing to a launch in spring/summer 2026.
We'll update this page when Netflix confirms its plans for Castlevania: Nocturne.
Who could star in a potential Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?
There's no guarantee which members of the Castlevania voice cast would return for a potential third season, but we'd expect most of the key players to be considered for a role in the next chapter.
The Castlevania: Nocturne cast includes:
- Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont
- Thuso Mbedu as Annette
- Pixie Davies as Maria Renard
- Richard Dormer as Emmanuel / The Abbot
- Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard
- Nastassja Kinski as Tera Renard
- Zahn McClarnon as Olrox
- Aaron Neil as Mizrak
- Elarica Johnson as Drolta Tzuentes
- Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory / Sekhmet
- Iain Glen as Juste Belmont
- James Callis as Adrian "Alucard" Țepeș
Is there a trailer for a potential Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?
Alas, there's no trailer just yet, as it is yet to be renewed – we'll update this page if any new footage drops.
Castlevania: Nocturne is available to stream on Netflix.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.