The series picks up the Belmont family line as well as themes and stylistic cues from the original Castlevania animated series, which enjoyed a popular and acclaimed run on Netflix between 2017 and 2021.

Nocturne director Samuel Deats went so far as to suggest that Castlevania could be credited for "kicking off the whole video game adaptation and adult animation craze in the west" – while delivering some disappointing news about the show's current status.

If you're interested in what the future holds for Castlevania: Nocturne, read on for everything we know so far about a potential third season.

Will there be a Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for season 3 or cancelled, with director Samuel Deats telling fans on X that the show was "on hiatus" until the streamer reaches a verdict.

He appealed: "It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support [season 2] when it releases!"

In a refreshingly candid thread, Deats went on to explain that viewership of Nocturne season 2 during the first month of its availability is likely to be the primary factor deciding its fate.

If you're a super fan looking to go the extra mile to boost the show's chances, Deats added that Blu-ray and merchandise sales, plus social media chatter and fan art can all help "add up" to a renewal from Netflix.

When could a potential Castlevania: Nocturne season 3 be released?

If Castlevania: Nocturne were to be renewed for a third season, we'd expect the show to follow its typical production cycle consisting of an approximately 15-month wait between seasons – pointing to a launch in spring/summer 2026.

We'll update this page when Netflix confirms its plans for Castlevania: Nocturne.

Who could star in a potential Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?

There's no guarantee which members of the Castlevania voice cast would return for a potential third season, but we'd expect most of the key players to be considered for a role in the next chapter.

The Castlevania: Nocturne cast includes:

Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont

Thuso Mbedu as Annette

Pixie Davies as Maria Renard

Richard Dormer as Emmanuel / The Abbot

Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard

Nastassja Kinski as Tera Renard

Zahn McClarnon as Olrox

Aaron Neil as Mizrak

Elarica Johnson as Drolta Tzuentes

Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory / Sekhmet

Iain Glen as Juste Belmont

James Callis as Adrian "Alucard" Țepeș

Is there a trailer for a potential Castlevania: Nocturne season 3?

Alas, there's no trailer just yet, as it is yet to be renewed – we'll update this page if any new footage drops.

Castlevania: Nocturne is available to stream on Netflix.

