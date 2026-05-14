The FA Cup final remains a fixture of the British sporting calendar and, as Crystal Palace's fairytale triumph last season proved, can still deliver magic.

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This year's Wembley showdown is short on fairytales as it throws together Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Londoners may not be at the peak of their powers but are eight-time winners and have the talent in their squad to get their hands on the trophy again.

Meanwhile, Man City arrive for a record 24th match at Wembley under Pep Guardiola, in what could also be his last, as the favourites to add another piece of silverware to their ever-growing collection.

The big day is nearly upon us – with the new FA Cup winners set to be crowned on a weekend stuffed full of live football on TV.

Radio Times brings you the details about the FA Cup final 2026, including date and kick-off time news.

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When is the FA Cup final 2026?

The FA Cup final 2026 will be played on Saturday 16 May 2026.

The match will kick off at 3pm UK time.

Where is the FA Cup final in 2026?

Wembley Stadium will once again host this year's FA Cup final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the domestic finals and this edition is no exception.

Watch the FA Cup final 2026 on TV and live stream

The FA Cup final 2026 will be broadcast live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Coverage will also be available online on BBC iPlayer and via HBO Max on a range of devices, from smartphones and smart TVs to laptops.

You can watch the FA Cup final on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

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