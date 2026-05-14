❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
World Cup 2026 halftime show confirms two queens of pop music, huge international boyband and Muppets
The first ever World Cup final halftime show will have a star-studded line-up...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 10:19 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...