The star-studded line-up for the World Cup 2026 halftime show has been confirmed – with pop queens Madonna and Shakira among those set to join Coldplay on the stage.

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This summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be the biggest ever after the expansion to 48 teams and 104 matches.

In true American style, the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Sunday 19 July, will be the first to feature a halftime show – and the line-up has now been confirmed.

Coldplay were announced as one of the acts last year but the rest of the performers have been revealed in a social video featuring frontman Chris Martin and Elmo from Sesame Street.

Shakira is part of the World Cup 2026 final halftime show line-up. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Pop queens Shakira, who is releasing another World Cup song after the success of her release for the 2010 tournament, and Madonna are part of the line-up, as is K-pop group BTS.

Not only that, Elmo, the Cookie Monster, and the Muppets will also be taking to the stage at halftime in World Cup 2026's showpiece game.

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In the video, Martin suggested the show will be "all about togetherness" and promised that there are more surprises in store.

The tournament kicks off with the opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on Friday 11 June.

The world champions will be crowned in the final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday 19 July – with kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

For fans in the UK, there will be coverage of football's biggest game on both BBC and ITV.

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